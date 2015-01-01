पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिकित्सा व स्वास्थ्य विभाग:कम्यूनिटी हेल्थ ऑफिसर पद की परीक्षा में 91% अभ्यर्थी बैठे, अजमेर में बनाए गए थे 20 केंद्र

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
कम्यूनिटी हेल्थ ऑफिसर पदों के लिए आयोजित परीक्षा में शामिल होकर केंद्र से बाहर आते अभ्यर्थी।
  • 4,960 परीक्षार्थियों ने कराया था पंजीयन, 4,503 ने दी परीक्षा, 457 रहे अनुपस्थित

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से मंगलवार काे सीएचओ यानी कम्यूनिटी हेल्थ ऑफिसर के पदों के लिए परीक्षा का आयोजन किया गया। अजमेर शहर में इस परीक्षा के लिए 20 सेंटर बनाए गए। परीक्षा काे लेकर सीएमएचओ कार्यालय से कंट्रोल रूम बनने के साथ ही सीनियर चिकित्सा अधिकारियों की परीक्षा के लिए ड‌्यूटी लगाई गई।

कार्यवाहक मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. संपत सिंह जोधा ने बताया कि आयुष्मान भारत स्वास्थ्य योजना के तहत प्रदेश भर के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में इन सीएचओ की नियुक्ति की जाएगी। इनकाे कम्यूनिटी हेल्थ ऑफिसर का नाम दिया गया है। यह आमजन काे सरकार की येाजनाओ सहित चिकित्सा विभाग की जानकारी व स्वास्थ्य काे लेकर कार्य करेंगे।

प्रदेश में 7800 स्वीकृत पद
डाॅ. जोधा ने बताया कि प्रदेशभर में राज्य सरकार ने सीएचओ के 7800 पद स्वीकृत किए हैं। हर जिले में वहां के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के हिसाब से उन्हें नियुक्ति दी जाएगी। एक सेंटर पर एक अधिकारी काे लगाया जाएगा।

अजमेर में परीक्षा का प्रतिशत 91.05 प्रतिशत
सीएचओ के पद के लिए अजमेर में 20 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए थे। अजमेर शहर में परीक्षा के लिए 4 हजार 960 परीक्षार्थियों ने अपना पंजीयन कराया था। इस परीक्षा में 4 हजार 503 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए। 457 परीक्षार्थी गैर हाजिर रहे। अजमेर में परीक्षा का प्रतिशत 91.05 प्रतिशत रहा।

अफवाह पर पहुंची टीम
परीक्षा शुरू हाेने के बाद एक परीक्षा केंद्र से सूचना मिली कि आगे-पीछे बैठे परीक्षार्थियों काे ए और बी परीक्षा प्रश्नपत्र देने की बजाए एक से परीक्षा पेपर मिल गए। सूचना के बाद टीम मौके पर पहुंची लेकिन बताया गया कि ऐसा मामला नहीं हुआ।

