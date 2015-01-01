पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:जिले में 97 नए पाॅजिटिव, तीन संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ा, काेराेना संक्रमित का आंकड़ा अब 21 हजार 895 हुआ

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अजमेर जिले में बुधवार काे 97 नए काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं। वहीं 3 मरीजों की उपचार के दौरान माैत हाे गई। जिले में काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 21 हजार 895 तक पहुंच गया है। वहीं बुधवार देर रात तक जिले में 3 काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजों की माैत हाे जाने के बाद यह संख्या 471 हाे गई है। जिले में शादी का सीजन चलने के कारण लाेग अभी कम सैंपलिंग करवा रहे हैं। लगातार कम हाेते जा रहे आंकड़ों काे देख चिकित्सा विभाग ने राहत की सांस ली है हालांकि अगले कुछ दिनों में यह आंकड़ा एक बार फिर बढ़ सकता है। इसी कारण विभाग अलर्ट है।

आंकड़ाें की जुबानी

  • जेएलएन में कुल 93 काेराेना मरीज भर्ती हैं।
  • काेविड वार्ड में 28 पॉजिटिव मरीज भर्ती हैं।
  • 19 सस्पेक्ट मरीज वार्ड में भर्ती हैं।
  • काेविड वार्ड में 62 पुरुष और 31 महिलाएं भर्ती हैं।
  • यहां ऑक्सीजन पर 41, वेंटीलेटर पर 1 बाईपेप पर 29, एनआरबीएम पर 13 मरीज हैं।
  • जेएलएन के नए बनाए वार्ड में 46 निगेटिव मरीज हैं जिनका उपचार चल रहा है।
  • जेएलएन में काेविड मरीजों के लिए 347 पलंग आरक्षित हैं।
