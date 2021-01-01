पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उर्स की रस्माें में काेविड गाइडलाइन की हाेगी पालना:कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में बैठक, मौजूदा हालात के मद्देनजर अपील-कम जायरीन ही आएं

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
अगले महीने हाेने वाले सूफी संत ख्वाजा मोइनुद्दीन हसन चिश्ती के सालाना उर्स की रस्में कोविड-19 एवं धारा 144 के दिशा निर्देशों के अनुरूप अदा की जाएगी। जिला प्रशासन सहित संबंधित संस्थाओं ने माैजूदा हालात काे देखते हुए आह्वान किया है कि उर्स में कम से कम जायरीन अजमेर आएं। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट और कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुराेहित की अध्यक्षता में उर्स के आयोजन काे लेकर शुक्रवार काे बैठक का आयोजन किया गया था।

बैठक में कोरोना महामारी के कारण उत्पन्न परिस्थिति पर विस्तारपूर्वक चर्चा की गई। इसके साथ ही राज्य में लागू धारा 144 की पालना सुनिश्चित करने की सहमति व्यक्त की गई। राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि इस बैठक में दरगाह से संबंधित संस्थाओं एवं व्यक्तियों के साथ विचार विमर्श किया गया। कोरोना के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए कम से कम व्यक्तियों के आने के लिए संदेश प्रदान करने के लिए समस्त पक्ष प्रयास करेंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि राज्य में 21 फरवरी तक धारा 144 लागू है। इस कारण निर्धारित संख्या से अधिक व्यक्तियों के एकत्र होने पर पाबंदी है। इसकी पालना सुनिश्चित करने के लिए समस्त स्तरों पर प्रयास किया जाएगा। बाहर से आने वाले व्यक्तियों का आरटीपीसीआर जांच करवाकर आना अनिवार्य करने के संबंध में राज्य सरकार से मार्गदर्शन मांगा गया है।

राज्य सरकार द्वारा दिए गए मार्गदर्शन के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि अजमेर के समस्त पार्किंग स्थलों पर विशेष निगरानी रखी जाएगी। पार्किंग में खड़े वाहनों की निगरानी के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा दल गठित किए जाएंगे। ये दल पार्किंग स्थलों पर खड़े वाहनों पर नजर रख कर चिन्हित किया जाएगा। निश्चित समय से अधिक समय तक वाहन खड़े रहने पर पार्किंग संचालक एवं वाहन मालिक से भारी जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा।

पुलिस अधीक्षक जगदीश चन्द्र शर्मा ने कानून व्यवस्थाओं के बारे में चर्चा की। इस अवसर पर दरगाह नाजिम अशफाक हुसैन, उपखंड अधिकारी अवधेश मीना, अतिरिक्त जिला मजिस्ट्रेट गजेंद्र सिंह राठौड़, जिला परिषद के अतिरिक्त मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी मुरारी लाल वर्मा, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक सीताराम प्रजापत, दरगाह दीवान के प्रतिनिधि एसएन चिश्ती, अंजुमन सैय्यद जागदान के अध्यक्ष मोइन सरकार, सचिव वाहिन हुसैन अंगारा, अंजुमन सैय्यद यागदार के सचिव एहतेशाम चिश्ती उपस्थित थे।

