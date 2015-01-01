पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपभोक्ता कहीं से भी ले सकेगा राशन सामग्री:राशन कार्ड के साथ लाभार्थी की आधार सीडिंग होगी जरूरी

अजमेर35 मिनट पहले
  • उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों के सहयोग से ई-मित्र पर यह होगा कार्य
  • 25 नवम्बर तक की समय सीमा निर्धारित

भारत सरकार की वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के अन्तर्गत खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थियों के राशन कार्ड की आधार के साथ सीडिंग की जाएगी। इसके माध्यम से व्यक्ति भारत में कहीं भी निवास कर रहा हो, निकटवर्ती उचित मूल्य की दुकान से राशन सामग्री प्राप्त कर सकेगा। इसके लिए 25 नवम्बर तक की समय सीमा निर्धारित की गई। इसके लिए राज्य सरकार के स्तर से आदेश जारी किए गए है। यह कार्य उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों के सहयोग से ई-मित्र से किया जाएगा। अजमेर जिला रसद अधिकारी ने बताया कि खाद्य सुरक्षा का लाभ प्राप्त कर रहे परिवारों के प्रत्येक सदस्य की आधार कार्ड के साथ सीडिंग आवश्यक होगी। इसके लिए लाभार्थी उचित मूल्य दुकानदार से सम्पर्क कर नजदीक ई-मित्र पर आधार कार्ड की राशन कार्ड से सीडिंग निःशुल्क करवा सकते है। इस कार्य के लिए लाभार्थी को किसी प्रकार का भुगतान करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। राज्य सरकार की ओर से उचित मूल्य दुकानदार एवं ई-मित्र धारक को प्रति लाभार्थी एक-एक रूपया प्रदान किया जाएगा। आधार सीडिंग कराने से लाभार्थी नेशनल पोर्टिबिलिटी योजना का लाभ प्राप्त कर सकेगा।

