एडीए बच रहा जानकारी देने से:बाडी नदी में अतिक्रमण से जुड़ी जानकारी आरटीआई में नहीं देने के लिए एडीए का पैंतरा

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • राजस्व नक्शा व रिकार्ड तहसील से लाे, अतिक्रमियाें पर कार्रवाई तीसरे पक्ष से संबंधित इसलिए नहीं दे सकते जानकारी
  • अफसरों काे काैन समझाए कि नदी-तालाब, सरकारी भूमि पर अतिक्रमण से जुड़ी जानकारी तृतीय पक्ष से संबंधित नहीं हाेती

एडीए के कार्मिक या ताे सूचना का अधिकार कानून काे ठीक से पढ़ और समझना नहीं चाहते हैं या फिर जानबूझकर कानून के प्रावधानाें के विपरीत आवेदनाें का निस्तारण कर रहे हैं। बाडी नदी में अतिक्रमण काे लेकर चाही गई जानकारी चाहने पर एडीए की ओर से कहा गया है कि यह जानकारी तृतीय पक्ष से संबंधित हाेने की वजह से नहीं दी जा सकती है।

वहीं नदी के राजस्व नक्शे और जमीन के खसरा नंबर काे लेकर तहसील से जानकारी स्तर पर जानकारी लेने काे कहा है। जबकि सार्वजनिक स्थल पर अतिक्रमण और इस बाबत की गई कार्रवाई किसी भी तरह तृतीय पक्ष से संबंधित नहीं हाे सकती है। आवेदक अब इस मामले में एडीए आयुक्त के समक्ष अपील पेश कर समस्त तथ्य रखेंगे।

आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता तरुण अग्रवाल ने यह मांगी जानकारी और उस पर एडीए की ओर से दिया गया जवाब

1. फाॅयसागर से आनासागर झील तक प्रवाहित होने वाली बाडी नदी के राजस्व नक्शे की सत्यापित छायाप्रति उपलब्ध करावें। 2. उक्त झील क्षेत्र के राजस्व रिकार्ड, जमाबंदी की सत्यापित छायाप्रति उपलब्ध करावें। जवाब : बिंदु संख्या एक व दाे से जुड़ी सूूचना तहसील कार्यालय अजमेर से प्राप्त करना अपेक्षित है।

3. उक्त झील के बहाव क्षेत्र में हो रहे अतिक्रमणों को चिन्हित कर दो वर्ष पूर्व दिये गए समस्त नोटिस, नोटशीट, छायाचित्रों की सत्यापित छायाप्रतियां व सर्वे रिपोर्ट की सत्यापित छायाप्रति उपलब्ध करावें। 4. बाड़ी नदी पर अतिक्रमण काे लेकर शिकायताें व खबराें पर आपकी ओर से की गई कार्रवाई की जानकारी और उसे जुड़े दस्तावेज प्रदान करें। 5. बाडी नदी में अतिक्रमण काे लेकर शिकायताें और खबराें पर संभागीय आयुक्त, जिला कलेक्टर व किसी भी जनप्रतिनिधि, सामाजिक संस्था, व्यक्ति द्वारा दिये गये ज्ञापन, पत्र, सुझाव की सत्यापित छायाप्रति उपलब्ध करावें।

जवाब : बिंदु संख्या 3, 4 व 5 में वांछित सूचना तृतीय पक्षकार से संंबंधित होने से दिया जाना संभव नहीं है। अग्रवाल का कहना है कि एडीए के लाेक सूचना अधिकारी ने जानबूझकर गलत जवाब दिया है और इस बाबत वे एडीए आयुक्त के समक्ष अपील पेश कर अपना पक्ष प्रस्तुत करेंगे।

  • बिंदू 1 व 2 की सूचना अगर एडीए में उपलब्ध नहीं है तो अधिनियम की धारा 6(3) के अंतर्गत संबंधित कार्यालय को 5 दिवस में अंतरित करने की जिम्मेदारी लोक सूचना अधिकारी की थी।
  • बिंदु संख्या 3 से 5 झील के बहाव क्षेत्र में अवैध रूप से काबिज अतिक्रमियों की सूचना तृतीय पक्षकार से संबंधित हाेना बता दिया है जबकि तृतीय पक्षकार की सूचना किसी व्यक्ति की निजी सम्पत्ति के संबंध में हाे सकती है किंतु सार्वजनिक भूमि पर अतिक्रमण से जुड़ी जानकारी पर यह प्रावधान लागू नहीं हाेता है।

क्या है तृतीय पक्षकार से संबंधित प्रावधान
धारा 11 : पर व्यक्ति सूचना- ‘जहां, यथास्थिति, किसी केंद्रीय लोक सूचना अधिकारी या राज्य लोक सूचना अधिकारी का, इस अधिनियम के अधीन किये गये अनुरोध पर कोई ऐसी सूचना या अभिलेख या उसके किसी भाग को प्रकट करने का आशय है, जो किसी पर व्यक्ति से संबंधित है या उसके द्वारा इसका प्रदाय किया गया है और उस व्यक्ति द्वारा उसे गोपनीय माना गया है, वहां यथास्थिति, केंद्रीय लोक सूचना अधिकारी या राज्य लोक सूचना अधिकारी अनुरोध प्राप्त होने से पांच दिन के भीतर ऐसे व्यक्ति को अनुरोध की और इस तथ्य की लिखित रूप से सूचना देगा कि, यथास्थिति केंद्रीय लोक सूचना अधिकारी या राज्य लोक सूचना अधिकारी का उक्त सूचना या अभिलेख या उसके किसी भाग को प्रकट करने का आशय है, और इस बारे में कि सूचना प्रकट की जानी चाहिये या नहीं, लिखित में या मौखिक रूप से निवेदन करने के लिये पर व्यक्ति को आमंत्रित करेगा तथा सूचना के प्रकटन के बारे में कोई विनिश्चय करते समय पर व्यक्ति के ऐसे निवेदन को ध्यान में रखा जायेगा।’

