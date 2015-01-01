पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • After 3 Years In November, The Mercury Was The Lowest At 8.9 Degrees, While The Clouds Remained Cloudy, The Temperature Dropped By 0.6 Degrees, Winter Likely To Intensify

तापमान:नवंबर में 3 साल बाद सबसे कम 8.9 डिग्री पारा,बादल छंटे रहे तो पारा 0.6 डिग्री गिरा, सर्दी तेज होने की संभावना

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
नवंबर में 2017 के बाद रविवार को सबसे कम पारा रहा। पहाड़ी इलाकाें में हो रही बर्फबारी और प्रदेश में चल रही शीतलहर के कारण रविवार को न्यूनतम पारे में 0.6 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ पारा 8.9 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। अलसुबह और रात में सर्दी का असर तेज रहा, जबकि दोपहर में खिली धूप से सर्दी से राहत रही। मालूम हो कि वर्ष 2017 की 24 नवंबर को न्यूनतम पारा 8.7 डिग्री पहुंचा था।

इसके बाद सीधे 22 नवंबर 2020 को न्यूनतम पारा 8.9 पहुंचा है।शुक्रवार सुबह से ही बादल छंटे रहे और मौसम में ठंडक बनी रही। दोपहर में धूप का असर रहा, मगर सूर्यास्त होने के साथ ही मौसम में वापस सर्दी का असर तेज होने लगा। शहर के बाजार जल्द ही सूने हो गए और लोग घरों में चले गए। शहर के खुले इलाकों में सर्द हवाओं का असर रहा, सुबह और रात में शहरवासियों ने सर्दी से बचाव किया और गर्म कपड़े पहने। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार रविवार को अधिकतम पारा 26.6 तथा न्यूनतम पारा 8.9 डिग्री रहा। सुबह की आर्द्रता 66 और शाम की आर्द्रता 29 प्रतिशत रही।

