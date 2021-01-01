पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आखिर आ ही गया मास्टर प्लान:7 साल और 45 दिनों बाद आखिर अब नोटिफाइड हो पाया नया मास्टर प्लान

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • 9 दिसंबर को बोर्ड बैठक में दी थी मंजूरी, गजट में हुआ नोटिफाइड, अब 9 फरवरी को बोर्ड बैठक में होगी औपचारिक घोषणा, 13 दिसंबर 2013 को ड्राफ्ट प्लान हुआ था नोटिफाइड, जोधपुर की तर्ज पर एडीए के रेग्यूलेशन भी बनकर हुए लागू

(पंकज यादव). करीब साढ़े सात साल पहले अजमेर में नगर सुधार न्यास को क्रमोन्नत कर अजमेर विकास प्राधिकरण का दर्जा तत्कालीन कांग्रेस सरकार ने दिया था और अब कांग्रेस के दूसरे कार्यकाल में शहरी विकास का सबसे अहम दस्तावेज यानी मास्टर प्लान लागू हो गया है।

इसके साथ ही प्राधिकरण के विभिन्न कामकाज को सुचारू रूप से चलाने के लिए कानूनी रूप से जरूरी रेग्यूलेशन भी तैयार करवाकर गजट नोटिफाइड करवा दिए गए हैं। एडीए आयुक्त वरिष्ठ आईएएस अधिकारी रेणू जयपाल ने मास्टर प्लान और रेग्यूलेशन लागू करने जैसा महत्वपूर्ण काम पूरे करने में सफलता हासिल की है। एडीए के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष एवं कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित का जयपाल को पूरा सहयोग मिल रहा है।

लंबे इंतजार के बाद अब होगा सुनियोजित विकास
13 दिसंबर 2013 को अजमेर रीजन के लिए 2013-2033 मास्टर प्लान का ड्राफ्ट राजपत्र में प्रकाशित हुआ था। प्रारंभिक रूप से 151 आपत्ति और समयावधि के बाद 22 सुझाव मिले थे। सालों तक नया मास्टर प्लान आपत्ति और सुझावों के निस्तारण के लिए फाइलों में दबा पड़ा रहा। इस दौरान प्रदेश में भाजपा की सरकार बनी और एडीए में पहले जनप्रतिनिधि अध्यक्ष के रूप में शिवशंकर हेड़ा की नियुक्ति हुई लेकिन हेड़ा भी मास्टर प्लान लागू कराने में नाकाम रहे। एडीए में करीब एक दर्जन आयुक्त आए और चले गए लेकिन मास्टर प्लान लागू कराने के लिए गंभीर प्रयास नहीं हुए।

जुलाई 2020 में आयुक्त पद पर आईएएस रेणु जयपाल की नियुक्ति हुई और उन्होंने एडीए की ठप पड़े सिस्टम को पटरी पर लाने के प्रयास शुरू किए, जिसमें मास्टर प्लान का लागू होना प्रमुख है। नए मास्टर प्लान में आमजन की उम्मीदों के मुताबिक प्रावधान किए गए हैंं, जिसमें 80 फीट एवं उससे अधिक चौड़ी सड़कों पर मिश्रित भू-उपयोग प्रमुख है।

इसके तहत सड़क की चौड़ाई के डेढ़ गुना गहराई तक आवासीय वाणिज्यिक एवं संस्थानिक भू-उपयोग अनुज्ञेय है। इस मास्टर प्लान में डवलपमेंट प्रमोशन्स एंड कंट्रोल रेग्यूलेशन (डीपीसीआर) का प्रावधान प्रस्तावित है। इसके अंतर्गत सड़क की चौड़ाई के अनुसार विभिन्न भू उपयोग अनुज्ञेय किए जा सकेंगे। इससे भूमि संबंधी प्रकरणों का निस्तारण सरलता से हाे सकेगा। मास्टर प्लान में विशेष प्रकार की टाउनशिप अथवा सिटी प्रस्तावित है।

इनमें फेस्टिवल सिटी एवं पर्यटन सिटी, कॉर्पोरेट पार्क, स्पोर्ट्स सिटी, नॉलेज सिटी, ट्रांसपोर्ट हब तथा ऑटोमोबाइल हब शामिल हैं। इससे पहले पुराने ड्राफ्ट प्लान के स्थान पर नवीन ड्राफ्ट प्लान लाया गया था और इस पर भी आपत्ति व सुझाव मांगे गए। 725 आपत्तियां एवं सुझाव प्राप्त हुए, जिन्हें समेकित कर 275 आपत्तियां एवं सुझाव बने। इनका निस्तारण करते हुए मास्टर प्लान को लागू किया गया है।

अब कामकाज के लिए रेग्यूलेशन भी लागू
लंबे समय से एडीए में ऑफिशियल वर्क को लेकर एडीए एक्ट के साथ ही रेग्यूलेशन की जरूरत भी महसूस की जा रही थी लेकिन किसी ने भी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया। आयुक्त रेणु जयपाल ने रेग्यूलेशन तैयार करने और उनको नोटिफाइड कराने के लिए कदम उठाए। अब योजनाएं बनाने से लेकर एडीए के तमाम कार्य इन रेग्यूलेशन के तहत आसानी से किए जा सकेंगे। 9 फरवरी को एडीए की बोर्ड बैठक प्रस्तावित है जिसमें मास्टर प्लान और रेग्यूलेशन को लागू करने की औपचारिक घोषणा की जा सकती है।

पुराने से नए मास्टर प्लान का सफर ....

  • 4 अप्रैल 2005 को अजमेर मास्टर प्लान-2023 को राज्य सरकार ने अधिसूचित कर लागू किया था।
  • राज्य सरकार ने 25 सितंबर 2013 को यूआईटी अजमेर को अजमेर विकास प्राधिकरण में तब्दील कर दिया।
  • इसके बाद अजमेर डेवलपमेंट ड्राफ्ट प्लान 2033 तैयार हुआ और इसका प्रारूप 13 दिसंबर 2013 को राजपत्र में प्रकाशित हुआ व आपत्ति एवं सुझाव आमंत्रित किए गए। इसमें नियत समयावधि में 151 और अवधि गुजरने के बाद 22 आपत्ति और सुझाव प्राप्त हुए।
  • 16 जनवरी 2014 को इस ड्राफ्ट प्लान को अंतिम रूप देने के लिए 5 सदस्यों की समिति का गठन किया गया, इस समिति ने 151 आपत्तियों और सुझावों पर कार्रवाई पूरी करते हुए अपनी रिपोर्ट आयुक्त को सौंप दी।
  • 20 फरवरी 2015 को एडीए ने एक आदेश जारी कर कहा कि ड्राफ्ट के बाद परिस्थितियों में काफी परिवर्तन आ गया है। अजमेर को स्मार्ट और हैरिटेज सिटी में चयन हो गया है। भावी विकास के मद्‌देनजर ड्राफ्ट प्लान पर दुबारा विचार के लिए 9 सदस्यीय कमेटी बनी।
  • 4 सितंबर 2015 को एडीए के तत्कालीन अध्यक्ष ने मंत्रियों, विधायकों, मेयर व जिला प्रमुख से मास्टर प्लान को लेकर विचार विमर्श किया।
  • 22 दिसंबर 2015 को जन प्रतिनिधियों के साथ मास्टर प्लान को लेकर बैठक हुई, लेकिन कोई नतीजा नहीं निकला और 21 जनवरी 2016 को एडीए के अध्यक्ष पद पर शिवशंकर हेड़ा एडीए सदर बने लेकिन वे भी मास्टर प्लान लागू कराने में विफल रहे।
  • प्रदेश में दिसंबर 2018 में कांग्रेस की सरकार बनी और मास्टर प्लान पर फिर चर्चाएं शुरू हुईं। जुलाई 2020 में रेणु जयपाल को आयुक्त पद की जिम्मेदारी मिली व कुछ समय बाद कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष का पद कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुराेहित ने संभाला। जयपाल ने मास्टर प्लान लागू करने के लिए टीम तैयार की और रिकार्ड समय में सभी कार्रवाई पूरी कर लक्ष्य हासिल किया।
