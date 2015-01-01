पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • After Coming Back Negative From Positive, The Patient Coming Back To The Test, It Is Positive That The Symptoms Of Dead Cancer Virus

काेराेना वायरस:पाॅजिटिव से निगेटिव हाेने के बाद फिर से हाेने वाली जांच में मरीज की रिपाेर्ट आ रही पाॅजिटिव, यह डेड काेराेना वायरस के लक्षण

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

यह खबर उन काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें के लिए है जाे तकरीबन दस से बारह दिन पहले काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हाेने के बाद नियमित दवा ले रहे हैं। सरकारी आंकड़ाें के अनुसार 12 दिन बाद काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज काे निगेटिव मान लिया जाता है, इसी कारण फिर से मरीज की जांच नहीं करवाई जाती है, लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से दाे सप्ताह का समय बीत जाने के बाद भी कई लाेगाें की रिपाेर्ट फिर से पाॅजिटिव आ रही है। इसे लेकर लाेगाें के मन में कई सवाल उठने लगे हैं कि वे निगेटिव हैं या पाॅजिटिव। भास्कर ने इस मामले काे लेकर जेएलएन अस्पताल के मेडिसिन यूनिट के सीनियर चिकित्सक डाॅ. अनिल सामरिया से बातचीत की।

क्या है डेड काेराेना वायरस
काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज काे काेविड की दवा देने के बाद उसमें वायरस खत्म हाेने लग जाते हैं। इस कारण दस दिन बाद चिकित्सा विभाग इस वायरस काे डेड काेराेना वायरस कहता है यानी मरा हुआ वायरस। यह वायरस काेई नुकसान नहीं करता है लेकिन आरटी पीसीआर मशीन इस वायरस काे डिटेक्ट कर लेती है। इसी कारण मरीज काे फिर से पाॅजिटिव बताया जाता है।

इसी कारण सात दिन हाेम आइसाेलेट रखा जाता है
चिकित्सकाें का कहना है कि दाे सप्ताह तक दवा देने के बाद मरीज काे इसी कारण सात दिन तक हाेम आइसाेलेट रखा जाता है ताकि यदि कहीं गलती से डेड वायरस लाइव हाे जाए ताे उसके संपर्क में काेई अन्य व्यक्ति नहीं अा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें