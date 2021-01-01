पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • After Losing The 13 year old Son In An Accident With A Sports Bike, Now You Are Not Giving Any Vehicle To An Aware minor

सड़क सुरक्षा:स्पोर्ट्स बाइक से हादसे में 13 साल के बेटे को खोने के बाद अब कर रहे हैं अवेयर-नाबालिग काे नहीं दें वाहन

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • निशांत द बिगनिंग संस्था के माध्यम से शहरवासियों को ट्रैफिक नियमों के प्रति कर रहे हैं जागरूक

स्पाेर्टस बाइक से 20 अप्रैल 2017 काे सड़क हादसे का शिकार हाेकर मेरा बेटे निशांत ने सड़क पर दम ताेड़ दिया था। वहां माैजूद लाेग हादसे का वीडियाे बनाते रहे, किसी ने इंसानियत नहीं दिखाई औैर निशांत काे किसी ने अस्पताल नहीं पहुंचाया। यदि समय रहते निशांत काे अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया जाता ताे शायद उसकी जान बच सकती थी। लेकिन हाेनी काे भला काैन टाल सकता है, ईश्वर के लेख काने कैसे मिटाया जा सकता है। यह कहना है निशांत के पिता विनाेद शेखावत का।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि - घर के चिराग निशांत के चले जाने से अंधेरा छा गया, काफी समय संभलने में लगा औैर अब निशांत द बिगनिंग संस्था के माध्यम से लाेगाें काने अवेयर कर उनसे गुहार की जा रही है कि अपने नाबालिग बच्चाें काे किसी भी सूरत में वाहन खरीदकर नहीं दें। बालिक हाेने पर तभी वाहन चलाने के लिए दें जब वे अच्छी तरह से वाहन चलाना सीख जाए औैर यातायात के नियमाें की उसे पूरी जानकारी हाे। विनाेद के साथ उनकी पत्नी आरती सिंह भी इस काम में कदम-कदम से मिला रही हैं।

हादसे के समय लाेग इंसानियत दिखाएं : निशांत काे उसके माता-पिता ने महज तेरह साल की उम्र में हाईपाॅवर वाली केटीएम स्पाेर्टस बाइक दिलाई थी, जिसे लेकर वे घर से ताे निकला लेकिन लाैटकर फिर वापस नहीं आया। ग्लाेबल काॅलेज राेड पर हादसे में उसकी माैत हाे गई थी। निशांत के पिता का कहना है कि - यदि लाड प्यार में वे बेटे काे माेटर साइकिल नहीं देते ताे आज निशांत 16 साल का हाेता औैर हम सबके बीच में हंसी खुशी के पल गुजार रहा हाेता।

ऐसा लाड प्यार मायने नहीं रखता : शेखावत का कहना है कि ऐसा लाड प्यार किसी भी अभिभावक के लिए मायने नहीं रखता ताे बच्चाें के लिए जानलेवा साबित हाे। यदि काेई माता-पिता अपने बच्चाें के लिए बाइक या अन्य काेई वाहन खरीद रहे हैं ताे एक बार उन परिवाराें से बात जरूर करें जिन्हाेंने हादसे में अपने बच्चे खाेए हैं। शेखावत ने बताया कि उन्हाेंने निशांत द बिगिनिंग नाम से एक संस्था शुरू की है, जाे खास ताैर से अभिभावकों काने जागरुक कर रही है। इसमें एक हेल्पलाइन नंबर 8005964373 जारी किया गया है। इस नंबर पर काॅल करके हादसे के समय निशुल्क एंबुलेंस मंगवाई जा सकती है।

संस्था की ओर से सड़क हादसे में चाेटग्रस्त लाेगाें का अस्पताल का खर्चा भी वहन किया जाएगा। जरूरतमंद परिवाराें की आर्थिक मदद भी जाएगी। संस्था की ओर से तुरंत एंबुलेंस मुहैया करवा दी गई। चाैबीस घंटे यह निशुल्क सेवा है। शेखावत ने बताया कि पिछले दिनाें सड़क सुरक्षा माह के शुभारंभ के माैके पर एसपी जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा ने उन्हें बुलाकर संस्था द्वारा किए जा रहे कार्याें काेे सराहा था।

