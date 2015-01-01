पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला परिषद चुनाव:नामांकन जांच के बाद अब 32 वार्डों में 85 प्रत्याशी, बुधवार काे नाम वापसी के बाद साफ होगी प्रत्याशियों की तस्वीर, चुनाव चिह्न आवंटन भी होगा

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायतीराज चुनावों के तहत मंगलवार काे नामांकन पत्रों की जांच के बाद जिला परिषद के 32 वार्डों के लिए 85 प्रत्याशी शेष बचे हैं। जांच के दाैरान कमियां पाई जाने पर 13 नामांकन पत्र खारिज हाेने के बाद की यह स्थिति है। बुधवार काे नाम वापसी प्रक्रिया हाेगी। इसके बाद प्रत्याशियाें की सही संख्या भी बुधवार काे ही सामने आएगी। नाम वापसी का समय बुधवार दाेपहर 3 बजे तक है। इसके तुरंत बाद चुनाव चिह्न का आवंटन करके अंतिम प्रत्याशियाें की सूची का प्रकाशन कर दिया जाएगा।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि वार्ड 1 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के ओमप्रकाश, भाजपा के महेंद्र सिंह, निर्दलीय कृष्ण कुमार दाधीच का नामांकन मंजूर हुअा है। इसी तरह वार्ड 2 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के उगमचंद, भाजपा के पुखराज पहाड़िया, राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के महादेव चौधरी का नामांकन मंजूर हुआ है।

वार्ड 3 में भाजपा के दिलीप, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के सुरेश आबड, राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के राजेश, निर्दलीय गजेंद्र कुमार सैन का नामांकन मंजूर किया गया है। वार्ड 4 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की परमेश्वरी, भाजपा की लाली, वार्ड 5 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की पांची, भाजपा की रेखा, वार्ड 6 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की अमृता सिंह, भाजपा की चूकी, वार्ड 7 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के चौथमल, भाजपा के राजेंद्र

प्रसाद बागडी, वार्ड 8 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की मोहनी, भाजपा की रूकमा देवी, वार्ड 9 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के कैलाश चंद, भाजपा के कैलाश चंद्र तडदिया, वार्ड 10 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की साबरा बानो, भाजपा की जनता, वार्ड 11 में भाजपा के दिनेश कुमार टांक, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के हीरालाल, वार्ड 12 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की काली देवी, बसपा की धन्नी देवी बैरवा, भाजपा की रूकमा,

वार्ड 13 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की कंचन, भाजपा की संजु देवी, राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी की शीला, वार्ड 14 में बसपा की पूजा बैरवा, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की मिश्री, भाजपा की सुशील कंवर, राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी की मथरा देवी अाैर निर्दलीय यासमीन, वार्ड नंबर 15 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की कांता देवी, भाजपा की प्रियंका कुमारी, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 16 में बहुजन समाज पार्टी की परमेश्वरी बैरवा,

भाजपा की मीरा कंवर, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की मंजू देवी के नामांकन मंजूर किए गए हैं। वार्ड 17 में बहुजन समाज पार्टी के घीसालाल, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के रामकरण, भाजपा के हंगामी लाल, वार्ड 18 में भाजपा के खुशीराम वैष्णव, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के रामचंद्र, वार्ड 19 में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के दुर्गेश कुमार, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के रोहित कुमार, वार्ड 20 में बहुजन समाज पार्टी के आशाराम, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के मनोहर, भाजपा के सीताराम, वार्ड 21 में भाजपा की इन्दिरा, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की गोकली देवी, वार्ड नंबर 22 में भाजपा की कमल कंवर राठौड, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की सुरज्ञान, वार्ड

23 में बसपा के कृष्ण गोपाल बैरवा, भाजपा के नाथूलाल, राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के प्रेम, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के शिवराज के नामांकन मंजूर किए गए हैं। वार्ड 24 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के जगदीश चौधरी, निर्दलीय ज्योति निर्दलीय दौलत सिंह, वार्ड 25 में भाजपा के गणेश, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के राजेंद्र सिंह (भादू), वार्ड 26 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की गीता देवी, राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी की लाली, भाजपा की सुमन कंवर, वार्ड नंबर 27 में भाजपा की गोरली उर्फ गोरा देवी, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की संतरा चौधरी, वार्ड 28 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की कम्मो बानो, भाजपा की गीता देवी, वार्ड नंबर 29 में इंडियन नेशनल

कांग्रेस की किरण रायपुरिया, भाजपा की मेघना, वार्ड 30 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के राजेन्द्र सिंह रावत, भाजपा के श्रवण सिंह, निर्दलीय लक्ष्मण सिंह, वार्ड नंबर 31 में इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के पीरूलाल, भाजपा के शिवराज भील अाैर वार्ड 32 में भाजपा के ओम प्रकाश, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के श्रीलाल, निर्दलीय इरफान खान, निर्दलीय मोतीलाल, निर्दलीय शरीफ मोहम्मद खान, निर्दलीय सलीमुद्दीन चीता के नामांकन पत्र मंजूर किए गए हैं।

