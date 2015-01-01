पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरपीएससी:भर्ती परीक्षा प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद आंसर-की जारी करने का दूसरा मामला पहुंचा कोर्ट

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रुप इंस्ट्रक्टर पदों के इंटरव्यू शुरू होने के बाद कोर्ट के आदेश पर करने पड़ गए स्थगित

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा भर्ती परीक्षा की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद आंसर-की जारी करने की प्रक्रिया से लगता है प्रदेश के अभ्यर्थी खुश नहीं है। यही वजह है कि एक ही महीने में वरिष्ठ अध्यापक माध्यमिक शिक्षा परीक्षा 2018 के बाद ग्रुप इंस्ट्रक्टर दूसरी भर्ती है, जिसके अभ्यर्थी कोर्ट पहुंचे हैं। हालत यह हुई कि आयोग को कोर्ट के आदेश पर इंटरव्यू शुरू करने के बाद स्थगित करने पड़े हैं। हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों में जानकारी दी गई है कि आयोग द्वारा प्राविधिक शिक्षा विभाग में ग्रुप इंस्ट्रक्टर/सर्वेयर/असिस्टेंट एप्रेंटिशिप(टीएसपी व नॉन टीएसपी) - 2018 संवीक्षा परीक्षा के इंटरव्यू से पूर्व आंसर-की जारी नहीं करना ही, इंटरव्यू स्थगन का आधार बना है। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश का आयोग स्टडी करा रहा है और संभावना यही जताई जा रही है कि आयोग इस मामले में आयोग डीबी में जा सकता है।

कोर्ट ने अभ्यर्थियों की याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद एक दिन पूर्व ही आयोग को आदेश जारी किए कि इस भर्ती में इंटरव्यू की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने से पूर्व फाइनल आंसर-की जारी की जानी चाहिए। हाईकोर्ट में आयोग की ओर से एडवोकेट मिर्जा फैसल बैग ने पैरवी की। आयोग सूत्रों के मुताबिक आयोग ने कोर्ट के सामने स्पष्ट भी किया कि आयोग भर्ती प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद अंतिम आंसर की जारी करती है। लेकिन कोर्ट ने आयोग के तर्क को नहीं माना है।

इससे पूर्व शिक्षक भर्ती के अभ्यर्थी भी जा चुके हैं कोर्ट में
वरिष्ठ अध्यापक (माध्यमिक शिक्षा) भर्ती परीक्षा 2018 का मामला भी हाईकोर्ट पहुंच चुका है। अंतिम चयन सूची जारी कर नियुक्तियां देने के बाद लिखित परीक्षा की संशोधित उतर कुंजी जारी करने और गलत प्रश्नों को संशोधित किये बिना परिणाम जारी कर नियुक्तियां देने के कारण चयन प्रक्रिया से बाहर करने के मामले में रिट याचिका दायर की है। यह मामला कोर्ट में लंबित है। अभ्यर्थियों का आरोप है कि चूंकि आयोग ने लिखित परीक्षा की प्रथम उत्तर कुंजी के आधार पर ही परिणाम जारी किया और प्रार्थीगणों द्वारा पेश आपत्तियों को निस्तारित किये बिना ही अंतिम चयन सूची जारी कर दी। आयोग ने चयनितों की सूची सरकार को भिजवा दी जिस पर निदेशक माध्यमिक शिक्षा बीकानेर ने नियुक्ति आदेश जारी कर दिए।

नियुक्ति के बाद जारी की संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी | अभ्यर्थियों का कहना है कि आयोग ने राज्य सरकार द्वारा नियुक्ति आदेश जारी करने के बाद 24 अगस्त को इस भर्ती की लिखित परीक्षा की संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी जारी की, लेकिन इसे जारी करने की तिथि 17 जून दी गई थी। आयोग द्वारा चयन प्रक्रिया पूरी होने और नियुक्ति आदेश जारी होने के बाद संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी जारी की गई, जिसमें प्रार्थीगणों की आपत्तियों को निस्तारित नहीं करते हुए पूर्व में जारी उत्तर कुंजी के गलत प्रश्नों में कोई सुधार नही किया गया।

