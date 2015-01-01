पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंज्यूमर काेर्ट:पाेस्टर में दिखाया सीन फिल्म में नहीं, अजय देवगन काे नाेटिस

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • अजय देवगन के साथ फिल्म निर्माता, निर्देशक और सिनेमाघर संचालक से जवाब तलब

फिल्म दे दे प्यार दे के विज्ञापन में दिखाया गया सीन मूवी में न होने से नाराज एक दर्शक की शिकायत पर जिला उपभाेक्ता मंच ने अभिनेता अजय देवगन सहित फिल्म के निर्माता, निर्देशक और सिनेमाघर संचालक काे नाेटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया है। इसी तरह के एक मामले में यशराज फिल्म पर 10 हजार रुपए जुर्माना किया गया था और उपभोक्ता मामलों की सर्वोच्च अदालत ने इसे सही ठहराया था।

अजमेर निवासी तरुण अग्रवाल ने कोर्ट में परिवाद पेश कर बताया कि पिछले साल “दे दे प्यार दे” रिलीज होकर सिनेमाघरों में दिखाई गई। फिल्म का प्रोमोशन और विज्ञापन में अभिनेता अजय देवगन को दो कारों के बोनट पर पैर स्ट्रेच कर स्टंट करते दिखाया गया था। इस सीन का विभिन्न माध्यमों से व्यापक प्रचार प्रसार किया। सिनेमाघर के बाहर भी इसी सीन का बड़ा हाेर्डिंग लगाया गया था।

अग्रवाल ने बताया कि 1991 में रिलीज हुई अजय देवगन की पहली फिल्म फूल और कांटे में भी यही स्टंट दो मोटरसाइकिल पर दिखाया गया था। अभिनेता अजय देवगन के इसी स्टंट सीन के विज्ञापन से प्रभावित होकर वह इस मूवी को देखने गया मगर पूरी फिल्म में ये स्टंट सीन नहीं दिखाया गया, जिससे उसे काफी निराशा हुई।

अग्रवाल ने बताया कि फिल्म के प्रमोशन के लिए फिल्माए स्टंट सीन का मूवी में न होना उपभोक्ता के साथ सेवा में कमी के साथ ही अनुचित व्यापार व्यवहार भी है। मंच के अध्यक्ष और सदस्यों ने प्रारंभिक सुनवाई कर प्रकरण दर्ज करने के आदेश किए तथा लव फिल्म प्रोडक्शन के निर्देशक अकिव अली, निर्माता लव रंजन, सिने स्टार अजय देवगन और माया मंदिर सिनेमाघर संचालक को नोटिस जारी कर पांच फरवरी को जवाब तलब किया है।

