पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अजमेर:कोरोना से डिस्चार्ज होने वाले मरीज होंगे लाभान्वित, पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी क्लिनिक शुरू की गई

अजमेर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला कलेक्टर प्रकाश राज पुरोहित ने मंगलवार को निरीक्षण कर यहां की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।
  • यह क्लिनिक सुबह नौ बजे से सात बजे तक खुली रहेगी

कोरोना से डिस्चार्ज होने वाले मरीजों के लिए अजमेर के जवाहर लाल नेहरू चिकित्सालय में पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी क्लिनिक शुरू की गई है। डिस्चार्ज के बाद शारीरिक और मानसिक प्रकार की समस्या से त्रस्त मरीजों की सुविधा के लिए यहां पर अस्पताल के अलग अलग विभागों के चिकित्सकों की जॉइंट टीम सेवाएं देगी। पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों की सुविधा के लिए अलग से वार्ड भी बनाया गया है। यह क्लिनिक सुबह नौ बजे से सात बजे तक खुली रहेगी।

जिला कलेक्टर प्रकाश राज पुरोहित ने मंगलवार को निरीक्षण कर यहां की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि कोरोना के बाद ठीक हुए मरीजों में अलग अलग समस्याएं पाई जा रही हैं। इसके लिए अस्पताल में अलग से ओपीडी क्लिनिक व वार्ड शुरू किया गया है। यहां पर मरीजों की सुविधा के लिए अलग अलग विभागों के विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक अपनी सेवाएं देंगे।

गौरतलब है कि कोरोना को मात देने के बाद भी ठीक हुए कई लोगों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। कई मरीजों की कोरोना से संबंधित दिक्कतें तो ठीक हो गई हैं, लेकिन ​फिर भी मानसिक तौर पर समस्या बनी हुई है। ऐसे में सही फॉलोअप के लिए इस व्यवस्था की शुरूआत की गई। साथ ही कई मरीजों को कमजोरी, सांस संबंधी बीमारी, चलते वक्त सांस फूलना, दिल की धड़कन अचानक तेज होना, शरीर में दर्द, जोड़ों में दर्द, दिमागी समस्या भी आने लगी है। अब ऐसे मरीज यहां पर उपचार व परामर्श ले सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें