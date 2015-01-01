पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Ajmer
  • Ajmer Resident Put Slogan On Prescription Shirt, I Am The Killer, Stay Away From Me, Helpless And Bonded Resident Ajmer JLN

अजमेर रेजीडेंट ने स्लोगन लिखे पर्चे शर्ट पर लगाए:मैं हत्यारा हूं, मुझसे दूर रहो, लाचार व बंधुआ रेजीडेंट

अजमेर41 मिनट पहले
स्लोगन लिखे पर्चे शर्ट पर लगाकर किया विरोध
  • जेएलएन चिकित्सालय में दो घंटे का विरोध जारी

मैं हत्यारा हूं, मुझसे दूर रहो, लाचार व बंधुआ रेजीडेंट अजमेर..., हम इंसान है भगवान समझने की भूल नहीं करें... कुछ इसी तरह के अलग अलग स्लोगन लिखे पर्चे अपनी शर्ट पर लगाकर अजमेर के जवाहर लाल नेहरू चिकित्सालय के रेजीडेंट ने शनिवार को विरोध प्रकट किया। पिछले तीन दिन से चल रहे दो घंटे का विरोध जारी रखा। रेजीडेंन्ट ने कलक्टर व एसपी को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा।

स्लोगन लिखे पर्चे शर्ट पर लगाकर किया विरोध
स्लोगन लिखे पर्चे शर्ट पर लगाकर किया विरोध

रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डॉ. गोवर्धन सैनी के नेतृत्व में शनिवार को इमरजेंसी के सामने शांतिपूर्वक प्रदर्शन किया गया। गत दिनों दर्ज कराए गए मुकदमें में मुख्य आरोपी की बारह दिन बाद भी गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से नाराज रेजीडेंट ने शर्ट पर स्लोगन लिखे पर्चे लगाए। सोमवार सुबह नौ बजे तक आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होती है तो मजबूरन कड़ा कदम उठाया जाएगा, जिसकी समस्त जिम्मेदारी प्रशासन की होगी। रेजीडेंन्ट का कहना रहा कि 27 अक्टूबर 2020 को जवाहरलाल नेहरु चिकित्सालय की इमरजेंसी मेडिकल यूनिट में प्रभास भटनागर के परिजनों की ओर से महिला चिकित्सक व कार्मिकों के साथ मारपीट व दुव्र्यवहार किया गया। इसमें मुख्य आरोपी व अन्य लोगों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। इससे रेजीडेंट में रोष है।

