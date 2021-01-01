पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर में गरीब नवाज का उर्स:अमरनाथ यात्रा की तर्ज पर उर्स में आने वाले जायरीन का होगा मेडिकल फिटनेस रजिस्ट्रेशन

अजमेर दरगाह पर 809वें उर्स का आयोजन किया जाएगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
अजमेर दरगाह पर 809वें उर्स का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

कोविड-19 काल में आयोजित होने जा रहे 809वें उर्स में आने वाले जायरीन के लिए अमरनाथ यात्रा की तर्ज पर मेडिकल फिटनेस रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। इसके साथ ही उर्स में मेडिकल एंड हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट के वे ही फ्रंट लाइन कार्यकर्ता लग सकेंगे, जिन्हें वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है। राज्य सरकार ने उर्स के लिए विशेष रूप से जारी गाइड लाइन में यह निर्देश दिए हैं। संभवतया यह पहला अवसर है जब उर्स में आने वाले जायरीन को भी मेडिकल रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा।

इस साल गरीब नवाज के उर्स का झंडा दरगाह के बुलंद दरवाजे पर 8 फरवरी को चढ़ाया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही उर्स की अनौपचारिक शुरुआत हो जाएगी। उर्स के दौरान कोविड-19 के रोकने के लिए विभिन्न उपाय राज्य सरकार व जिला प्रशासन के स्तर पर किए जाएंगे।

अनिवार्य मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट रजिस्ट्रेशन
राज्य के गृह विभाग की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन में कहा गया है कि श्री अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए जिस प्रकार भक्तों के पंजीकरण किए जाते हैं, इसी तर्ज पर एक अनिवार्य मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेशन रजिस्टर का पालन उर्स मेले में भाग लेने के इच्छुक सभी जायरीन को करना होगा। यह रजिस्ट्रेशन सरकारी स्तर पर कराया जाएगा। जायरीन अपने राज्य में निकटतम सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, जिला अस्पताल या मेडिकल कॉलेज से एक से अनिवार्य चिकित्सा प्रमाण पत्र प्राप्त करेंगे।

ये लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे
उर्स में 65 साल से अधिक आयु, गर्भवती महिलाएं, 10 वर्ष से कम आयु के बच्चे शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे। इसके अलावा, डायबिटीज, हाई ब्लड प्रशेर, हृदय रोगी, फेफड़ों की बीमारी, क्रोनिक किडनी रोग और कैंसर रोगियों को भी कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए उर्स मेले में शामिल नहीं होने की अपील की गई है।

20 या 21 तक चलेगा उर्स
इस वर्ष 809 वां उर्स 8 से 20 या 21 फरवरी तक मनाया जाएगा। उर्स में लगभग 75 हजार लोग नियमित रूप से शामिल होंगे और खास अवसरों में लगभग 1.5 लाख लोग मेले में शामिल होंगे। यह खास दिन 17 / 18 फरवरी 2021 (छठी का कुल) है। उर्स मेला 8 फरवरी 2021 (झंडारोहण / परचम कुशाई का जुलूस) से शुरू हो जाएगा। जुमे की नमाज 12 और 19 फरवरी 2021 को अदा की जाएगी। कुल की रस्म 20 / 21 फरवरी 2021 को अदा की जाएगी।

रिपोर्ट- आरिफ कुरैशी

