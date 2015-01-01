पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट:थ्री-डी शो में दिखेगा अजमेर का इतिहास,3.22 करोड़ रुपए की लागत के टेंडर के कार्य आदेश जारी

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत थ्री-डी प्रोजेक्शन मैपिंग शो के जरिए शहरवासी और पर्यटक अजमेर के इतिहास से रूबरू हो सकेंगे। इस काम के लिए अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड अजमेर ने 3.22 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से साउंड एंड लाइट शो 3 – डी प्रोजेक्शन मैपिंग के कार्यादेश जारी कर दिए हैं। शो को अकबर के किले अथवा शहर के किसी अन्य उपयुक्त स्थान पर कराया जाएगा।

कलेक्टर एवं अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने नगर निगम आयुक्त एवं अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड अजमेर के अतिरिक्त मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी डॉ. खुशाल यादव के नेतृत्व में स्थान चयन को लेकर टीम का गठन किया है। थ्री डी प्रोजेक्शन मैपिंग शो के कार्यादेश मैसर्स सीएस डायरेक्टर्स नई दिल्ली को दिए गए हैं।

इस फर्म द्वारा नेहरू मेमोरियल म्यूजियम एवं लाइब्रेरी नई दिल्ली के तत्वावधान में म्यूजियम एंड प्राइम मिनिस्टर नाम से इसी प्रकार के शो आयोजित किए जाने हैं। उल्लेखनीय है इस प्रकार के शो मध्य प्रदेश के सांची शहर में सांची के स्तूप एवं मैसूर में वाडियार राजपरिवार के योगदान को थ्री डी प्रोजेक्शन मैपिंग शो के माध्यम से दिखाया जा रहा है।

अजमेर में शुरू होने वाले थ्री डी प्रोजेक्शन मैपिंग शो में अजमेर का इतिहास, वर्तमान एवं भविष्य की परिकल्पनाओं का चित्रण किया जाएगा। यह शो हिंदी और अंग्रेजी भाषाओं में होगा। यह प्रदर्शन प्रतिदिन शाम को सात बजे बाद दो शो में हाेगा।

यह है थ्री डी प्रोजेक्शन मैपिंग शो
अत्याधुनिक तकनीक वाले इस थ्री डी प्रोजेक्शन मैपिंग शो का आयोजन किया जाएगा। यह उस तकनीक पर आधारित है जो एक इमारत या संरचना को सतह के रूप में बदल देती है। यह पूरी तरह से सिर्फ प्रकाश होता है। निर्धारित संरचना पर शो की थीम के साथ चमकदार छवियों के बीच संबंधित इमारत, व्यक्ति या स्थलों को प्रकाश द्वारा आकर्षक तरीके से दर्शाया जाता है और ऑडियो द्वारा उसका पूरा विवरण सुनाई देता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें