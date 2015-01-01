पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर में बस स्टैंड के पास हंगामा:कथित दम्पति में मारपीट, एक दूसरे पर लगाए धोखा देने के आरोप, पुलिस पकड़कर ले गई थाने

अजमेर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हंगामा करते दम्पति का लेकर जाती पुलिस।
  • अहमदाबाद निवासी पति ने कहा, धोखे से शादी कर फंसाया, अब 5 लाख मांग रही, बरबाद कर दिया
  • दिल्ली निवासी पत्नी बोली, जुलाई में शादी की, बस स्टैंड पर मारपीट कर बोला, कहा तुझे नहीं रखूंगा

अजमेर के बस स्टैंड के पास बुधवार दोपहर को कथित दम्पति में मारपीट हो गई। हंगामा होता देखकर मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। इस दौरान दोनों ने एक दूसरे पर धोखा देने सहित विभिन्न आरोप भी लगाए। बाद में सूचना मिलने पर सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और पुलिस जीप में बैठाकर दोनों को थाने ले गई। मौके पर की गई पूछताछ में युवक ने अपना नाम अहमदाबाद निवासी ​धीरज व महिला ने अपना नाम दिल्ली निवासी नीलम बताया।

हंगामा होता देख मीडिया जब दोनों के पास पहुंचा तो दोनों ने एक दूसरे पर धोखेबाजी करने के आरोप लगाए। धीरज का कहना रहा कि वह अहमदाबाद का रहने वाला है और उसका अजमेर में ससुराल है, जहां बीवी व दस साल की बेटी रहती है। नीलम ने धोखे से शादी कर फंसाया और अब पांच लाख रुपए की डिमांड कर रही है। बेटी को किडनेप करने के लिए धमकी दे रही है। बरबाद कर दिया और यही कारण है कि दो बार सूसाइड करने का प्रयास भी कर चुका हूं, लेकिन बच गया।

वहीं दूसरी ओर नीलम का कहना रहा कि धीरज एमडी पेथॉलोजिस्ट है। इसने जुलाई में शादी की, तब इसने कहा ​था कि बीवी है लेकिन आठ साल पहले ही छोड दिया। हर हाल में इसके साथ रहना चाहती हूं, तलाकशुदा हूं और सात साल बेटा है। इसके पीछे सबकुछ बरबाद कर दिया। बस स्टैंड पर इसने बुलाया और यहां पर मारपीट करने लगा। अब इसका कहना है कि तुझे नहीं रखूंगा।

दोनों को लेकर जाती पुलिस।
दोनों को लेकर जाती पुलिस।
