चार करोड़ की लागत से होगा निर्माण:अजमेर में बनेगा इन्क्यूवेशन सेंटर और आर्ट गैलरी

अजमेर14 मिनट पहले
सूचना केन्द्र में प्रस्तावित इन्क्यूवेशन सेंटर और आर्ट गैलरी का मॉडल
  • स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत स्टार्ट अप होंगे लाभांवित

अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत स्टार्ट अप व्यवसाय को विकसित करने के लिए इन्क्यूवेशन सेंटर और कलाकारों के लिए आर्ट गैलरी की सौगात मिलेगी। सूचना केंद्र में लगभग 4 करोड़ की लागत से जी प्लस टू इन्क्यूवेशन सेंटर एवं आर्ट गैलरी के लिए निविदा आमंत्रित की गई है।
सूचना केंद्र में 6 हजार वर्ग मीटर क्षेत्रफल में इन्क्यूवेशन सेंटर एवं आर्ट गैलरी का निर्माण किया जाना प्रस्तावित है। ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर प्रदर्शनी दीर्घा के लिए दो बड़े हॉल का निर्माण किया जाना है। प्रथम तल पर आर्ट गैलरी के लिए एक हॉल और व्यवसायिक ऑफिस एवं गेस्ट रूम का प्रावधान रखा गया है। द्वितीय तल पर कॉन्फ्रेंस हॉल, गेस्ट रूम और ऑफिस बनाया जाना है। नये बनने वाले भवन में दो स्ट्रेचर लिफ्ट का भी प्रावधान रखा गया है। सूचना केंद्र अजमेर शहर के मध्य में स्थित है एवं समस्त प्रशासनिक भवन इसके नजदीक है।

स्टार्टअप होंगे लाभांवित
स्टार्टअप व्यवसाय को विकसित करने में मदद करने वाले संस्थानों को इन्क्यूवेशन सेंटर कहा जाता है। इन्क्यूवेशन सेंटर प्रारंभिक चरण में स्टार्टअप के लिए संजीवनी के समान है। आमतौर पर स्टार्ट अप्स को व्यापारिक एवं तकनीकी सुविधाओं, सलाह, प्रारंभिक विकास इत्यादि सुविधा मिलेंगी। इन्क्यूवेशन सेंटर का उद्देश्य उद्यमशिलता प्रतिभा को विकसित करने और नये विचारों के व्यवसायीकरण को बढ़ावा देना है।

सूचना केंद्र में बनेगी आर्ट गैलरी
सूचना केंद्र में आर्ट गैलरी का बनाई जाएगी। आर्ट गैलरी कलाकृतियों को कला प्रेमियों तक पहुंचाने में मददगार साबित होगी। ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर दो बड़े हॉल और प्रथम तल पर एक हॉल एवं व्यवसायिक ऑफिस के साथ गेस्ट रूम बनाया जाना प्रस्तावित है। नए भवन में दो लिफ्ट की सुविधाएं प्रदान की जाएंगी।

