अपराध:ऑनलाइन ठगी मामले में फरार आराेपी गिरफ्तार, पर वारदाताें का सिलसिला जारी

अजमेर5 घंटे पहले
  • ओटीपी नंबर हासिल कर खाते से पार किए 44 हजार रुपए

अलवर गेट थाना पुलिस ने ऑनलाइन ठगी के फरार आराेपी काे फरीदाबाद के वल्लभगढ़ से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इस मामले में पूर्व में एक पाकिस्तानी नागरिक सहित तीन आराेपियाें काे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया था। थाना प्रभारी सुनीता गुर्जर के अनुसार इस मामले में फरार आराेपी रामचंरण उर्फ राजा काे मुखबिर की सूचना पर गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

अलवर गेट थाना प्रभारी के अनुसार 27 अगस्त 2019 काे एमडी कालाेनी नाकामदार निवासी अंकुर दत्ता ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि ऑनलाइन ठगाें ने एक महिला के माध्यम से बिजनेस में निवेश करने का झांसा देकर उससे संपर्क किया था। सुनीता नामक महिला ने फाेन पर उससे संपर्क किया था और खुद काे यूएसए की काराेबारी बताते हुए अजमेर में उसके साथ काराेबार में निवेश करने की इच्छा जाहिर की थी।

इसके कुछ दिन बाद मुंबई एयरपाेर्ट से कथित कस्टम ऑफिसर का फाेन आया कि सुनीता नामक महिला काे पकड़ा गया है, उसके पास करीब 80 लाख की ज्वैजरी और 78 लाख की डीडी है। महिला आपकी परिचित है। ज्वैलरी और डीडी नियमानुसार राशि जमा करने पर ही छाेड़ी जाएगी। दत्ता ने महिला की मदद के लिए कथित कस्टम ऑफिसर के बताए बैंक खाते में एक लाख 34 हजार रूपए की राशि ट्रांसफर कर दी, लेकिन बाद में उसे ठगी का अहसास हाे गया।

इस मामले में अलवर गेट थाना पुलिस ने पूर्व में तीन आराेपी दिल्ली निवासी राजेश उर्फ हकला, पाकिस्तानी नागरिक जगजीत सिंह और फरीदाबाद वल्लभगढ़ निवासी शाहिद काे गिरफ्तार किया था, लेकिन आराेपी रामचरण उर्फ राजा फरार था। अलवर गेट थाना पुलिस दल ने चाैथे आराेपी रामचरण काे भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आराेपी से ऑनलाइन ठगाें के नेटवर्क के बारे में पूछताछ की जा रही है।
नहीं थम रही वारदातें
क्रिश्चयन गंज थाना इलाके में शातिर ठगाें ने महिला से ओटीपी नंबर हासिल कर उसके बैंक खाते से 44,000 रूपए पार कर दिए। महिला ने दस्तावेज पाेस्ट करने के लिए कुरियर कंपनी से संपर्क किया था। इसके बाद उससे ऑनलाइन ठगाें ने कुरियर कंपनी का प्रतिनिधि बनकर महिला से संपर्क किया और उससे ओटीपी नंबर हासिल कर रूपए पार कर दिए।

पुलिस के अनुसार पंचशील नगर बी ब्लॉक निवासी पदमा पत्नी शरद ने शिकायत दी है कि उसने कुछ दस्तावेज कुरियर करने के लिए कुरियर कंपनी से संपर्क किया था। कंपनी की ओर से उसे बताया गया कि आपके पास मोबाइल फोन पर एक ओटीपी आएगा। ओटीपी नंबर बताएं ताकि कुरियर करने में आसानी हो सके। पदमा का कहना है कि उसने ओटीपी नंबर की जानकारी दे दी थी। उसके खाते से चार बार 9-9 हजार रुपए निकल गए।

