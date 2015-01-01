पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • At Seven O'clock In The Night, The Silence Spread In The Market, The Violators Were Reprimanded, Caught Many Vehicles

कर्फ्यू की पालना के लिए सख्ती:रात साढ़े सात बजे ही बाजाराें में पसरा सन्नाटा,उल्लंघन करने वालाें काे डांट-फटकार लगाई, कई वाहनों को पकड़ा

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
राज्य सरकार द्वारा शहर में जारी रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू की सख्ती से पालना के लिए साेमवार काे पुलिस ने उल्लंघन करने वालाें काे डांट-फटकार लगाई और कई वाहनाें पर एमवी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की है। एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप ने सभी थाना प्रभारियाें काे कर्फ्यू नियमाें की पूर्ण पालना कराने के आदेश दिए हैं। इसका असर कर्फ्यू के दूसरे दिन साेमवार काे यह रहा कि शहर के मुख्य बाजार केसरगंज, मदार गेट, नयाबाजार और कचहरी राेड पर शाम साढ़े सात से पाैने आठ बजे के बीच सन्नाटा छा गया।

पुलिस दलाें ने दुकानदाराें काे कर्फ्यू की पालना करने काे सख्त लहजे में कहा। पड़ाव इलाके में थाेक व्यापारियाें के लाेडिंग वाहनाें में माल उतारने और लादने के काम के कारण रात आठ बजे तक दुकानाें के शटर नहीं गिरे। क्लाॅक टावर थाना पुलिस का दल काराेबारियाें काे समझाने में जुटा रहा। साेमवार काे रात साढ़े आठ बजे तक शहर में सन्नाटा पसरा था। आने-जाने वाले वाहनाें काे राेककर पुलिस दलाें ने पूछताछ की।

शहर में विभिन्न जगहाें पर गैरजरूरी काम के सड़काें पर घूम रहे कई वाहनाें काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। कोरोना महामारी का संक्रमण रोकने के लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा रात्रि 8 बजे से प्रातः 6 बजे तक रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू लागू किया गया है। नागरिकों को 7 बजे तक अपने कार्य निपटाकर 8 बजे से पहले घर पहुंचने के संबंध में पुलिस एवं प्रशासन दलों द्वारा दिनभर समझाइश की गई। अधिकारियाें ने मय दल के दरगाह बाजार, नया बाजार, पुरानी मंडी, स्टेशन रोड, मदार गेट, पृथ्वीराज मार्ग, वैशाली नगर सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया।

रात में केंद्रीय बस स्टैंड पूरी तरह वीरान : रात आठ बजे बाद केंद्रीय बस स्टैंड वीरान हाे जाता है। बस स्टैंड की कैंटीन बंद हाेने के साथ ही बाहर भी ऑटाे चालक घराें की ओर लाैट जाते हैं। बस स्टैंड पर केवल रात में डयूटी करने वाले कार्मिक और दूसरे शहराें से बसाें काे लेकर आने वाले परिचालक ही नजर आते हॅैं। कर्फ्यू के कारण ऑटाे चालक भी नहीं मिलने के कारण यात्री परेशान हुए। पुलिस ने परिजन से बात करके यात्रियाें काे घर रवाना किया।

कई गतिविधियों को अनुमति|धारा-144 लागू कर अजमेर शहर में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू भी लगाया गया है। वे फैक्ट्रियां व संस्थान जिसमें रात्रिकालीन शिफ्ट चालू है, आईटी कंपनियां, कैमिस्ट शॉप, अनिवार्य एवं आपातकालीन सेवाओं के कार्यालय, विवाह संबंधी समारोह, चिकित्सा सेवाओं से संबंधित कार्यस्थल, बस स्टैंड इत्यादि को मुक्त रखा गया है। एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप ने कहा है कि व्यक्तिगत वाहनों की आवाजाही पर राेक नहीं है। साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट वाले वाहन चल सकेंगे। रात्रि में हाेटलें खुली रहेंगी लेकिन बार-रेस्तरां बंद रहेंगे।

एडीएम दवे ओर एएसपी तेवतिया ने किया शहर का दौरा

अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर (शहर) विशाल दवे तथा अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक सुनील कुमार तेवतिया ने सोमवार को विभिन्न क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया। अधिकतर व्यवसायियों ने अपने प्रतिष्ठान 7 बजे तक बंद कर लिए। अजमेर शहर के मुख्य बाजारों एवं मार्गों पर स्थित प्रतिष्ठानों ने भी प्रशासन का सहयोग करते हुए निर्धारित समय से पूर्व ही अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर दिए। कोरोना महामारी से स्वयं तथा परिवार को बचाए रखने के लिए मास्क तथा दो गज की दूरी अपनाने के संबंध में दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए गए है।

