पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अजमेर डिस्कॉम का विशेष अभियान:एक दिन में वसूले 20 करोड़ से ज्यादा बकाया, सर्वाधिक वसूली चित्तौड़गढ़ से 5.21 करोड़ रुपए की हुई

अजमेर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अजमेर डिस्कॉम द्वारा राजस्व वसूली के लक्ष्यों की प्राप्ति के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।
  • अजमेर शहर वृत्त से 50.77 लाख व अजमेर जिला वृत्त से 69.21 लाख रुपयों की राजस्व वसूली हुई

अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम की ओर से 50 हजार से अधिक बकाया वाले उपभोक्ताओं से वसूली के लिए एक विशेष अभियान चलाकर 1162 उपभोक्ताओं से एक दिन में 20.40 करोड रुपयों की वसूली की गई है। अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम के प्रबंध निदेशक वी.एस. भाटी ने बताया कि अजमेर डिस्कॉम द्वारा राजस्व वसूली के लक्ष्यों की प्राप्ति के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इस अभियान के तहत निगम ने अब तक कुल 20.40 करोड रुपयों की राजस्व वसूली की है। जिसमें से अजमेर शहर वृत्त से 50.77 लाख व अजमेर जिला वृत्त से 69.21 लाख रुपयों की राजस्व वसूली हुई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि डिस्कॉम के कुल बकाया में 4209 सरकारी दफ्तरों का 65.25 करोड़ रुपये बकाया है। जिनमें से 59 सरकारी दफ्तरों में से 41.16 लाख रुपयों की रिकवरी की जा चुकी है। इस अभियान में और तेजी लाने के लिए भाटी ने मंगलवार को अजमेर शहर वृत्त व जिला वृत्त की मीटिंग ली जिसमे उन्होंने राजस्व वसूली में गति लाने के लिए अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों का उत्साहवर्धन किया।

भाटी ने बताया कि इस अभियान के तहत अभी तक सर्वाधिक वसूली चित्तौड़गढ़ वृत्त से 5.21 करोड़ रुपयों की हुई है। इसके अलावा भीलवाड़ा वृत्त से 2.35 करोड़, नागौर वृत्त से 1.21 करोड़, झुंझुनूं वृत्त से 29.79 लाख, सीकर वृत्त से 4.09 करोड़, उदयपुर वृत्त से 26.94 लाख, बांसवाड़ा वृत्त से 45.81 लाख, डूंगरपुर वृत्त से 17.50 लाख, राजसमंद वृत्त से 5.09 करोड़ एवं प्रतापगढ़ वृत्त से वृत्त से 3.77 लाख रुपयों की राजस्व वसूली की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें