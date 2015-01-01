पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हर कदम बेटी के संग:दीवारों पर चित्रकारी कर रहे बालिका शिक्षा के लिए जागरूक

अजमेर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थानी थीम पर चित्रकारी
  • रूम टू रीड संस्था की पहल

अजमेर में हर कदम बेटी के संग रूम टू रीड इंडिया ट्रस्ट ऑर्गेनाइजेशन की ओर से बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए दीवारों पर पैन्टिग की जा रही है। इसमें राजस्थानी थीम पर चित्रकारी की जा रही है।

ऑर्गेनाइजेशन की एडमिन चंचल चौहान ने बताया कि अजमेर में पर्वतपुरा, राजकीय महाविद्यालय चौराहा, आनासागर स्थित एनसीसी कार्यालय, सावित्री स्कूल और तोपदड़ा स्कूल की दीवारों पर इस तरह की पेंटिंग संस्था के वॉलिंटियर्स की ओर से बनाई जा रही है। जिसमें बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के स्लोगन लिखकर जागरूकता फैलाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। वॉलिंटियर कोमल ने बताया कि अभिभावक अपनी बालिकाओं को पढ़ाई के प्रति मोटिवेट करें, इसलिए राजस्थानी थीम को लेकर राजस्थान में अजमेर के अलावा छह पेंटिंग जयपुर में और आठ पेंटिंग जोधपुर और फलौदी में भी बनाई जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें