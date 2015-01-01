पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Be Cautious During The Festive Season, Because 16 Corona Patients Died In 3 Days, 220 New Corona Infected Were Found On Thursday, 4 Patients Died.

कोविड-19:त्योहारी सीजन में सतर्क रहें, क्योंकि, 3 दिन में 16 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत,गुरुवार को 220 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, 4 मरीजों की हुई मौत

अजमेर2 दिन पहले
ब्यावर रोड स्थित सब्जी मंडी में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की खुलकर हो रही है अनदेखी

अजमेर में लगातार दूसरे दिन गुरुवार काे 4 और काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें की उपचार के दाैरान माैत हाे गई। बीते 72 घंटाें के आंकड़ों काे देखें ताे अजमेर शहर में ही 16 काेराेना संक्रमिताें की माैत हाे चुकी है। मंगलवार काे अजमेर शहर में 8 और बुधवार व गुरुवार काे 4-4 मरीजों माैत हुई थी। अब तक 360 की मौत हो चुकी है। गुरुवार काे 220 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं, हालांकि विभाग ने केवल 131 नए मरीजों की जानकारी दी है। इन संक्रमित मरीजाें में 43 की सूची देर रात जारी की गई थी। अब तक जिले में 15,731 पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं।
कोरोना अपडेट | जेएलएन में कुल 175 काेराेना मरीज भर्ती हैं, काेविड वार्ड में 95 और सस्पेक्ट वार्ड में 80 मरीज हैं। काेविड वार्ड में 112 पुरुष अाैर 65 महिलाएं भर्ती हैं। यहां ऑक्सीजन पर 93, वेंटिलेटर पर 6, बाइपेप पर 23, एनआरबीएम पर 15 मरीज हैं।

