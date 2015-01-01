पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना से नहीं डरते नेताजी:भाजपा हो या कांग्रेस, बिना मास्क के ही कर रहे चुनाव प्रचार, सोशल डिस्टेसिंग से भी परहेज

सुनिल कुमार जैन. अजमेर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंचायत राज चुनाव प्रचार में कोरोना गाइड लाइन का उल्लंघन
  • सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो पोस्ट करने से भी परहेज नहीं, इसके बावजूद प्रशासन नहीं कर रहा कार्रवाई

अजमेर जिले में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य को लेकर चुनाव प्रचार जोरों पर है। कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए चुनाव प्रचार करने के लिए सभी पाबंद है, इसके बावजूद कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना में सोशल डिस्टेसिंग तो दूर मास्क तक पहनना मुनासिब नहीं समझा जा रहा। चुनाव मैदान में उतरे नेताजी या फिर अपनी पार्टी के समर्थक प्रत्याशी का चुनाव प्रचार कर रहे नेताजी बिना मास्क के ही प्रचार में लगे हुए है।

प्रशासन जहां आम जनता से मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की अपील कर रहा है और उल्लंघन करने पर चालान और जुर्माना भी वसूला जा रहा है, वहीं इन नेताओं ने या फिर इनके समर्थकों ने बिना मास्क के चुनाव प्रचार की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की है, उसके बावजूद इन नेताओं पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करना चाहता।

गौरतलब है कि चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा ने भी बिना मास्क चुनाव प्रचार किया और कोरोना पॉजिटिव होकर अस्पताल में भर्ती है। गत दिनों भाजपा के ही देहात जिलाध्यक्ष देवीशंकर भूतडा ने चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा पर बिना मास्क प्रचार करने का आरोप लगाया, जबकि उनकी पार्टी के कईं नेता ही मास्क नहीं लगा रहे।

(चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान कोरोना गाइड लाइन उल्लंघन के कईं मामले है और प्रशासन की ओर से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही। भास्कर ने कुछ उदारहण यहां प्रस्तुत किए है। )

बिना सोशल डिस्टेसिंग व मास्क को गले में लटकाकर चुनावी बैठक को सम्बोधित करते वासुदेव देवनानी
बिना सोशल डिस्टेसिंग व मास्क को गले में लटकाकर चुनावी बैठक को सम्बोधित करते वासुदेव देवनानी

पूर्व शिक्षा राज्य वासुदेव देवनानी
भाजपा के पूर्व शिक्षा राज्य वासुदेव देवनानी ने माकडवाली हथाई पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थन पर बैठक कर मतदान की अपील की और लोहागल गांव में कार्यकर्ताओं से मुलाकात की। इसकी फोटो अपने फेसबुक पेज पर शेयर की। उन्होंने मास्क को गले में लटका रखा है।

बिना सोशल डिस्टेसिंग व मास्क को नाक व मुंह के नीचे रखकर चुनावी बैठक को सम्बोधित करती नसीम अख्तर
बिना सोशल डिस्टेसिंग व मास्क को नाक व मुंह के नीचे रखकर चुनावी बैठक को सम्बोधित करती नसीम अख्तर

पूर्व शिक्षा राज्य नसीम अख्तर
कांग्रेस की पूर्व शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री नसीम अख्तर खुद पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड रही है और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में भी प्रचार कर रही है। उनके एक समर्थक ने उंटडा गांव की चुनाव प्रचार की फोटो फेस बुक पर पोस्ट की है, जिसमें उनका मास्क नाक व मुंह से नीचे है।

बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेसिंग चुनावी बैठक को सम्बोधित करते पुखराज पहाडिया
बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेसिंग चुनावी बैठक को सम्बोधित करते पुखराज पहाडिया

पूर्व जिला प्रमुख पुखराज पहाडिया
भाजपा नेता व पूर्व जिला प्रमुख पुखराज पहाडिया खुद जिला परिषद सदस्य का चुनाव लड रहे है और प्रचार भी कर रहे है। इस प्रचार में सोशल डिस्टेसिंग तो दूर मास्क तक नहीं पहना। उनकी इस तरह की फोटो समर्थकों ने फेस बुक पर पोस्ट की है।

बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेसिंग चुनावी बैठक को सम्बोधित करते रघु शर्मा
बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेसिंग चुनावी बैठक को सम्बोधित करते रघु शर्मा

चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा
गत दिनों केकडी क्षेत्र में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान बिना मास्क के ही प्रचार किया, स्वागत कराया, सभाओं को सम्बोधित किया। चुनाव के इस प्रचार की फोटो अपने फेसबुक पेज पर शेयर की। हालाकिं बाद में कोरोना पॉजीटिव हुए और अब जयपुर के अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा है।

कोरोना से हो चुकी है एक विधायक की मौत, फिर भी नहीं ले रहे सबक

प्रदेश में कोरोना मरीजों की बात करें तो भीलवाड़ा जिले की सहाड़ा विधानसभा सीट से विधायक कैलाश त्रिवेदी की भी मौत हो चुकी है। जबकि प्रदेश के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट, भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष व आमेर से विधायक सतीश पूनिया, राज्य सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री रघु शर्मा, प्रताप​ सिंह खाचरियावास, उदयलाल आंजना, केन्द्र सरकार में मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल, गजेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत, कैलाश चौधरी कोरोना पॉजीटिव आ चुके है। इनके अलावा सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल, सुखवीर सिंह जौनपुरिया, पूर्व मंत्री रमेश मीना, विश्वेन्द्र सिंह के अलावा कई विधायक भी अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि भी कोरोना का दंश झेल चुके है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें