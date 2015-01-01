पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर को अगले माह मिलेगी सौगात:बर्ड पार्क में नजर आएंगी प्रवासी पक्षियों की अठखेलियां

अजमेर16 मिनट पहले
अजमेर में यहां बनाया जा रहा बर्ड पार्क
  • 90 लाख रूपए की लागत से तैयार किया गया है बर्ड पार्क

अजमेर में विभिन्न प्रजातियों के प्रवासी पक्षियों की अठखेलियां अब बर्ड पार्क में नजर आएंगी। स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत अजमेर को बर्ड पार्क की सौगात दिसंबर माह में मिलने की उम्मीद है। जो वैशाली नगर स्थित सागर विहार कॉलोनी के पीछे 90 लाख रूपए की लागत से तैयार किया जा रहा है।

सागर विहार कॉलोनी के पीछे 26 हजार 400 वर्ग मीटर क्षेत्रफल में बर्ड पार्क तैयार किया गया है। यहां पर मिट्टी के सात–आठ प्राकृतिक टीलों का निर्माण किया गया है। बर्ड पार्क में सौ से अधिक विभिन्न किस्म के पेड़-पौधे लगाए जाएंगे, जिसमें बरगद, पीपल, नीम, गुलमोहर इत्यादि शामिल हैं। वर्तमान में पार्क की कच्ची भूमि पर घास लगाने का काम जारी है।

चारों ओर चार दीवारी
बर्ड पार्क में चारों तरफ पांच फीट ऊंचाई की चार दीवारी का निर्माण किया गया है। इस पर दो फीट रेलिंग लगाई गई है। पार्क का मुख्य द्वार भी तैयार किया गया है। यहां की नम भूमि एवं घास व झाड़ियों को यथावत रखा गया है। यहां पर प्राकृतिक टीलों का निर्माण किया गया है जिन पर पक्षी बैठ सकेंगे। उक्त भूमि में पूर्व में भी पानी भरा रहता था, जिसको यथावत रखा गया है।

पक्षी प्रेमियों के लिए बर्ड पार्क
आनासागर झील पिछले कई सालों से प्रवासी पक्षियों की पसंदीदा जगह है। झील में कई प्रजातियों के पक्षी आते हैं। हर साल बर्ड वॉच और अध्ययन के लिए छात्र एवं पर्यटक यहां आते हैं। पक्षियों की ज्यादा से ज्यादा आवक देखते हुए इसे तैयार किया गया है। यहां भरतपुर के केवलादेव घना पक्षी अभ्यारण्य की तर्ज पर पक्षियों के चित्र और नाम लिखे संकेतक भी लगाए जाएंगे ताकि आमजन भी प्रवासी पक्षियों को आसानी से पहचान सकें।

