अजमेर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने किया निर्णय:जिला परिषद के वार्ड 24 से भाजपा के प्रत्याशी हनुमान भादू का नामांकन खारिज

अजमेर34 मिनट पहले
सुनवाई करते जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी
  • डीडवाडा के पूर्व सरपंच हनुमान डाबरिया ने पेश की आपत्ति

अजमेर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने जिला परिषद के वार्ड नम्बर 24 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हनुमान भादू का नामांकन निरस्त कर दिया है। डीडवाडा के पूर्व सरपंच हनुमान प्रसाद डबरिया ने आपत्ति प्रस्तुत की। इस पर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने यह निर्णय लिया।

जारी किया गया आदेश
जारी किया गया आदेश

इसलिए किया गया खारिज डीडवाडा के पूर्व सरपंच हनुमान प्रसाद डबरिया ने हनुमान भादू के नामांकन पर आपत्ति प्रस्तुत की। आपत्ति में बताया कि हनुमान के खिलाफ न्यायालय विशिष्ठ न्यायाधीश अनु जाति/अनु जनजाति (अ.नि.प्र) अजमेर के सेशन प्रकरण सं 55/2018 में न्यायालय की ओर से किये गये आरोप विरचित किये जाने की प्रमाणित प्रति पेश की। इस पर हनुमान को अपना पक्ष पेश करने हेतु अवसर प्रदान किया गया एव आपत्ति के संबंध में संबंधित न्यायालय के विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक को प्रकरण की वर्तमान स्थिति की रिपोर्ट पेश करने के लिए लिखा गया। प्रकरण में अपना पक्ष रखते समय अभ्यर्थी हनुमान का कहना रहा कि आरोप-पत्र में उल्लेखित हनुमान व अभ्यर्थी हनुमान एक ही व्यक्ति हो यह प्रमाणित नहीं होता है, इसलिए नामनिर्देशन-पत्र स्वीकार किया जाए, वहीं आपत्तिकर्ता ने शिकायत के कथनों की पुनरावृत्ति करते हुए नामनिर्देशन पत्र खारिज करने का निवेदन किया। इस पर प्रकरण का अवलोकन किया गया। पत्रावली पर पेश न्यायालय के आरोप-पत्र से यह दर्शित होता है कि आरोप हनुमान के विरुध्ध विभिन्न धाराओं में विरचित किया गया तथा विशिष्ठ लोक अभियोजक की ओर से भी अपनी रिपोट में हनुमान के विरूध्द माननीय न्यायालय की ओर से आरोप विरचित किये जाने की पुष्टि की। अत: अभ्यर्थी हनुमान के विरूध्द माननीय न्यायालय की ओर से विरचित आरोप पत्र में वर्णित अपराधों में 5 वर्ष से अधिक अवधि के कारावास के दण्ड का प्रावधान है। अत: नाम निर्देशन-पत्र राजस्थान पंचायतीराज अधिनियम 1994 की धारा 19(gg) एवं राजस्थान पंचायतीराज निर्वाचन नियम 1994 के नियम 27(1) के प्रावधानों के तहत अयोग्यता की श्रेणी में आने से हनुमान पुत्र भैरूराम का अजमेर जिला परिषद के सदस्य के रूप में निर्वाचन क्षेत्र 24 में प्रस्तुत नामनिर्देशन-पत्र को अयोग्यता के आधार पर अस्वीकार कर खारिज किया जाता है।

