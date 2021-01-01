पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाड़ेबंदी:भाजपा प्रत्याशियों को दी पार्टी की रीति-नीति की जानकारी, विजयी उम्मीदवारों काे दूसरी जगह शिफ्ट किया जाएगा

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • जयपुर राेड स्थित रिसाेर्ट में तीन दिन रहेंगे भाजपा प्रत्याशी

नगर निगम चुनाव में अपना बाेर्ड बनाने और मेयर चुनाव के समय क्राॅस वाेटिंग से बचने के लिए भाजपा ने सभी 80 प्रत्याशियाें की बाड़ेबंदी कर दी है। फिलहाल प्रत्याशियाें काे 31 जनवरी तक जयपुर राेड स्थित एक रिसाेर्ट पैराडिजाे में रखा गया है। पार्टी की 31 जनवरी काे मतगणना के बाद विजयी प्रत्याशियाें काे दूसरी जगह ले जाने की रणनीति है।

जानकारी के अनुसार पार्टी के सभी प्रत्याशियाें काे तीन दिन की तैयारी के साथ विजयलक्ष्मी पार्क बुलाया गया था। यहां से उन्हें पैराडिजाे भेज दिया गया। यहां सभी काे पार्टी की रीति-नीतियों और मेयर चुनाव के तहत हाेने वाली संभावित गतिविधियाें के बारे में जानकारी दी जा रही है।

इससे पहले सभी 79 वार्डाें से चुनाव लड़ रहे भाजपा प्रत्याशियाें का विजय लक्ष्मी पार्क पहुुंचने का सिलसिला 9 बजे से शुरू हुआ। यहां विधायक वासुदेव देवनानी, जिलाध्यक्ष प्रियशील हाड़ा अाैर संयाेजक निर्वतमान मेयर धर्मेंद्र गहलाेत माैजूद थे। यहां सभी प्रत्याशियाें काे जरूरी दिशा निर्देश दिए गए। इनमें वार्ड 29 से निर्विराेध चुनी गई प्रत्याशी भी शामिल हैं।

बाड़ेबंदी के बाद प्रत्याशियाें से लिया फीडबैक, एकजुट रहने का संकल्प

बाड़ेबंदी के बाद रिसाेर्ट में सभी प्रत्याशियाें से फीडबैक लिया गया। पदाधिकारियाें ने पहली बार चुनाव लड़ने वाले अाैर पहले पार्षद रह चुके प्रत्याशियाें की सूची भी तैयार की। नए प्रत्याशियाें से संगठन में मिले दायित्वाें के बारे में भी चर्चा की गई। बाड़ेबंदी के लिए दाे-तीन प्रत्याशियाें काे व्यवस्थाओं में लगाया गया है।

रिसाेर्ट में विधायक देवनानी, जिलाध्यक्ष प्रियशील हाड़ा, संयाेजक धर्मेंद्र गहलाेत, सहसंयाेजक संपत सांखला ने प्रत्याशियाें काे एकजुट रहने के लिए संकल्प भी दिलाया।

आज अरुण चतुर्वेदी लेंगे मीटिंग
बाड़ेबंदी में माैजूद प्रत्याशियाें के साथ चुनाव प्रभारी अरुण चतुर्वेदी शनिवार काे सुबह मीटिंग करेंगे। वे सुबह करीब 10 बजे रिसाेर्ट पहुंचेंगे। बताया जाता है कि वे यहां सभी प्रत्याशियाें काे एकजुट रहने की शपथ भी दिलाएंगे।

मेयर के लिए किसे मिलेगाि सिंबल, अलग-अलग अटकलें
बाड़ेबंदी के बाद मेयर के लिए किसे भाजपा अपनी ओर से अधिकृत करती है। इसकी अधिकृत घाेषणा 31 जनवरी काे परिणाम आने के बाद हाेने की संभावना है। हालांकि भाजपा से जुड़े कुछ लाेगाें का कहना है कि संभवत: 7 फरवरी काे ही सिंबल जारी किया जाएगा। भाजपा के अंदरखाने मेयर पद के लिए अलग अलग नामाें पर सुगबुगाहट चल रही है।

सूत्राें के अनुसार मेयर के लिए सबसे प्रमुख दावेदार शहर अध्यक्ष डाॅ. प्रियशील हाड़ा की पत्नी ब्रजलता हाड़ा का है। हालांकि भाजपा के कुछ कद्दावर नेता डाॅ. नेहा भाटी के नाम पर भी चर्चा कर रहे हैं। इन दाेनाें के अलावा किसी भी विषम परिस्थिति में तीसरा नाम भी चर्चा में शामिल है। यह नाम वंदना नरवाल का बताया जा रहा है। हालांकि स्थिति परिणाम आने के बाद ही साफ हाेगी कि पार्टी में मेयर पद के दावेदाराें में से कितने जीतकर आते हैं। भाजपा का दावा है कि उनका बाेर्ड आसानी से बनेगा। हालांकि पार्टी ने निर्दलीय जीतने वाले उम्मीदवाराें काे साधने की कवायद भी शुरू कर दी है। सूत्राें की मानें ताे एक टीम इस काम में लग चुकी है।

