नामांकन:भाजपा का दावा-पार्टी के समर्थन में निर्दलीयों ने वापस लिए नामांकन,मतदान दल कर्मचारी 15 नवंबर तक दे सकेंगे डाक मतपत्र

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने दावा किया है कि नामांकन वापस लेने वाले ज्यादातर प्रत्याशी भाजपा के बागी ही हैं। इन प्रत्याशियों ने पार्टी के समर्थन में अपने नामांकन वापस लिए हैं। मीडिया प्रभारी माेहित जैन ने बताया कि अजमेर जिले में रूठों को मनाने की कवायद तेज कर दी गई हैं। प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन की जांच और नामांकन पर आपत्ति प्राप्त करने वाले दिन जिला परिषद के वार्ड 24 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हनुमान भादू का फार्म ख़ारिज होने के बाद बीजेपी एक्शन मोड़ में आ गई। वार्ड 24 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के तौर पर नामांकन भरने वाले दौलतसिंह ने भाजपा के सदस्यता ग्रहण कर पार्टी में विश्वास जताया हैं।

बीजेपी शहर अध्यक्ष डॉ. प्रियशील हाडा, वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता भंवर सिंह पलाड़ा और किशनगढ़ के भाजपा नेता विकास चौधरी की मेहनत रंग लाई और वार्ड 24 से कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार के सामने अब भाजपा के प्रतिनिधि के रूप में दौलत सिंह चुनाव लड़ेंगे। इस माैके पर शहर अध्यक्ष हाड़ा ने दौलत सिंह को भाजपा दुपट्टा ओढ़ाकर पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण करवाई।

इस अवसर पर शहर अध्यक्ष डॉ. प्रियशील हाड़ा, भाजपा नेता भंवर सिंह पलाड़ा, डॉ. विकास चौधरी, पूर्व जिला उपाध्यक्ष भाजपा नारायण सिंह गोड़ियावास, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष गणेश गुर्जर, शिवप्रताप सिंह पलाड़ा, दशरथ सिंह सकराय, राजू शर्मा, नंदाराम मूंड सहित कई कार्यकर्ता माैजूद थे।

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष देवीशंकर भूतड़ा ने बताया कि अजमेर जिले में अधिकांश स्थानों और वार्डों में भाजपा से बागी हुए लोगों ने अपना नामांकन पार्टी के अधिकृत प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में वापस के लिया है, भूतड़ा ने कहा कि पार्टी जिले में मजबूती से चुनाव लड़ेगी। भाजपा मीडिया प्रभारी ने बताया कि जिला परिषद के वार्ड 3 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी दिलीप पचार के समर्थन में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी गजेंद्र सेन और वार्ड 30 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्रवणसिंह रावत के समर्थन में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी लक्ष्मण सिंह ने अपना नामांकन फॉर्म वापस ले लिया है। यह दोनों भाजपा के पक्ष में प्रचार करेंगे।

जैन ने बताया कि अजमेर ग्रामीण पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के वार्ड 8 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी राजेन्द्र सिंह राजावत, वार्ड 17 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी पप्पू सिंह राठौड़ और वार्ड 35 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी जयसिंह रावत अाैर सोहन सिंह बड़ल्या ने भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में अपना नामांकन वापस के लिया है। इन्हें नाम वापसी कराने के लिए निर्वाचन अधिकारी के समक्ष भाजपा के चुनाव संयोजक जीतमल प्रजापत, ओबीसी मोर्चा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश भडाणा, मीडिया प्रभारी मोहित जैन, अजमेर ग्रामीण पंचायत समिति संयोजक नरेंद्र सिंह चूंडावत, चुनाव प्रबंधन समिति के एडवोकेट महेंद्र सिंह रावत, पूर्व सरपंच घनश्याम जांगिड़, मंडल अध्यक्ष कन्हैयालाल यादव, युवा मोर्चा के धनराज जाट सहित कई भाजपा नेता मौजूद रहे।

