पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायत राज चुनाव की आज होगी तस्वीर साफ:पार्टी से बगावत कर निर्दलीय नामांकन दाखिल करने वालों की मान-मनुअल में जुटी भाजपा-कांग्रेस

अजमेर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोपहर तीन बजे तक हो सकेगी नाम वापसी, बाद में होगा चुनाव चिहृ का आवंटन

अजमेर जिले में पंचायत राज चुनाव में नामांकन दाखिल करने वाले प्रत्याशी अपना नाम बुधवार दोपहर तीन बजे वापस ले सकेंगे। इसके बाद ही चुनाव को लेकर तस्वीर साफ होगी। ऐसे में दोनों ही पार्टियां टिकट नहीं मिलने पर निर्दलीय नामांकन दाखिल करने वाले अपने अपने बागी प्रत्याशियों को मनाने में जुट गई है, दोनों ही पार्टियों का प्रयास है कि अपने अपने समर्थन में ज्यादा से ज्यादा प्रत्याशियों के नाम वापस करा सकें।

अजमेर जिले में जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए 93 और जिले में पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 869 अभ्यर्थियों ने नामांकन भरे। जांच के बाद कुछ नामांकन खारिज हुए। संवीक्षा के बाद जिला परिषद के 32 सदस्य के लिए 85 प्रत्याशी के नामांकन सही पाए गए। इसमें कांग्रेस के 32, भाजपा के 31 एवं 22 निर्दलीय व अन्य पार्टियों से है। इसमें भाजपा व कांग्रेस से टिकट नहीं मिलने के कारण निर्दलीय नामांकन दाखिल करने वाले भी शामिल है। भाजपा व कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अपनी अपनी स्थिति मजबूत करने के लिए नाराज होकर नामांकन दाखिल करने वालों के बुधवार दोपहर तीन बजे तक नाम वापसी कराने के लिए मनुहार में जुट गए है। नाम वापसी के निर्धारित समय के बाद चुनाव चिहृ का आवंटन होगा।

नहीं तय किया प्रत्याशी
अजमेर जिला परिषद के वार्ड 24 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हनुमान भादू का नामांकन मंगलवार को जांच के दौरान निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने निरस्त कर दिया। ऐसे में यहां पर भाजपा निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी का समर्थन करेंगी लेकिन अभी तक प्रत्याशी भाजपा ने तय नहीं किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें