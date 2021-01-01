पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:बीजेपी ने जारी किया कांग्रेस का ब्लैक पेपर, बताया प्रदेश में जंगलराज

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा ने अपना घोषणा पत्र दृष्टि पत्र के नाम से किया जारी

नगर निगम चुनाव के मद्देनजर भाजपा ने सोमवार को कांग्रेस का ब्लैक पेपर और भाजपा का दृष्टि पत्र जारी किया। भाजपा के अजमेर निकाय चुनाव प्रभारी अरुण चतुर्वेदी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करके ये दोनों पत्र जारी किए। ब्लैक पेपर के जरिये कांग्रेस पर जमकर निशाना साधा तो दृष्टि पत्र के जरिये 5 साल में शहर के लिए किए जाने वाले प्रमुख कार्यों का ब्यौरा भी दिया।

पूर्व भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष चतुर्वेदी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में ब्लैक पेपर जारी करते हुए कहा कि इस पेपर में कांग्रेस शासन के 2 साल के काले कारनामे दर्ज किए गए हैं । उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के नेतृत्व में प्रदेश जंगल राज की और बढ़ रहा है। यूपी बिहार में अपराधों की संख्या कम हुई है लेकिन राजस्थान अब अपराधों में आगे बढ़ रहा है। प्रदेश के पुलिस थाने और चौकियां नीलाम हो रहे हैं ।

थानों और जेलों में भी लोग सुरक्षित नही हैं। सरकार कोरोना काल के सेनिटाइजर और मास्क वितरण में भी फेल रही है। रोजगार के अवसर देने का वादा किया था, लेकिन रोजगार नहीं मिले। बेरोजगारी भत्ता देने का वादा किया गया था उसे भी पूरा नही किया गया। भाजपा की योजनाओं के नाम बदल कर श्रेय लेने की कोशिश की, लेकिन ये योजनाएं भी ढंग से संचालित नही हो पाई।

दृष्टि पत्र में यह किए वादे
अरुण चतुर्वेदी, विधायक वासुदेव देवनानी और विधायक अनिता भदेल ने कहा कि भाजपा का बोर्ड बनने के बाद 5 साल में शहर में विभिन्न विकास कार्य करवाये जाएंगे। इन्होंने कहा कि इन कार्यों को लेकर कमेटी ने जो संकल्प पत्र बनाया है उसके तहत शहर में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। जिनका कंट्रोल अभय कमांड सेंटर को होगा।

बिजली, पानी, सड़क के जुड़े काम प्राथमिकता से कराए जाएंगे। जिन लोगों को पत्ते नही मिले उनके लिए सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेजा जाएगा। कचरा संग्रहण का काम निशुल्क किया जाएगा। प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस में निवर्तमान मेयर धर्मेंद्र गहलाेत, जिलाध्यक्ष प्रियशील हाड़ा, निवर्तमान डिप्टी मेयर संपत सांखला, मीडिया प्रभारी अनीश माेयल अाैर रचित कच्छावा सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता माैजूद थे।

