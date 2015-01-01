पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:कांग्रेस की नाकामियाें काे मुद्दा बनाकर चुनाव लड़ेगी भाजपा,पुष्कर विधायक सुरेश सिंह रावत ने कहा कि युवाओं को बेरोजगारी भत्ते का झूठा वादा करके कांग्रेस ने छल किया है

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायतीराज चुनाव 2020 के तहत हाेने वाले जिला परिषद सदस्याें के चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने रणनीति तैयार कर ली है। एक निजी हाेटल में मंगलवार काे पार्टी के जिला परिषद सदस्य प्रत्याशियाें सहित चुनाव प्रबंधन कमेटी के पदाधिकारी सहित अन्य महत्वपूर्ण पदाधिकारियाें और कार्यकर्ताओमं की बैठक हुई। भाजपा जिला चुनाव सह प्रभारी सतीश सरीन ने सभी काे चुनावी रणनीति के तहत काम करने के निर्देश िदए हैं। बैठक में तय किया गया है कि भाजपा अजमेर जिले में होने वाले पंचायती राज चुनाव को कांग्रेस सरकार की नाकामियों के खिलाफ मुद्दा बनाकर आक्रामक तरीक़े से लड़ेगी।

चुनाव सह प्रभारी सतीश सरीन ने बैठक में कहा िक कांग्रेस के पास कोई विजन नहीं है। उनके कार्यकर्ता, अपने नेताओं की निष्क्रियता के कारण हताश हो चुके हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बूथ स्तर पर भाजपा के वरिष्ठ और युवा कार्यकर्ताओं का समन्वय करते हुए चुनाव प्रचार में तेजी लाने का काम करें। वक्ताोँ का कहना था कि पार्टी पंचायती राज चुनाव में सोशल इंजीनियरिंग करते हुए चुनावी मैदान में अपने क्षेत्रीय नेताओं ओर जनप्रतिनिधियों को उतारेगी। बैठक में पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री वासुदेव देवनानी ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत के चलते अजमेर में एक बार फिर जिला प्रमुख भाजपा का ही बनाएंगे।

पुष्कर विधायक सुरेश सिंह रावत ने कहा कि युवाओं को बेरोजगारी भत्ते का झूठा वादा करके कांग्रेस ने छल किया है।
यह माैजूद थे बैठक में : भाजपा की बैठक में भाजपा शहर अध्यक्ष प्रियशील हाड़ा, अजमेर देहात जिलाध्यक्ष देवीशंकर भूतड़ा, ओबीसी मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश भडाना, प्रदेश मंत्री वंदना नोगिया, अजमेर चुनाव संयोजक जीतमल प्रजापत, महामंत्री पवन जैन, केकडी से भाजपा नेता राजेंद्र विनायका, अजमेर चुनाव सह संयोजक शक्ति सिंह रावत, चुनाव प्रबंधन समिति के एडवोकेट महेंद्र सिंह रावत, नरेंद्र सिंह चूंडावत, मोहित जैन, घनश्याम जांगिड़ मौजूद रहे।अजमेर|पंचायतीराज चुनाव 2020 के तहत हाेने वाले जिला परिषद सदस्याें के चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने रणनीति तैयार कर ली है।

अजमेर|पंचायतीराज चुनाव 2020 के तहत हाेने वाले जिला परिषद सदस्याें के चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने रणनीति तैयार कर ली है।

उनके कार्यकर्ता, अपने नेताओं की निष्क्रियता के कारण हताश हो चुके हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बूथ स्तर पर भाजपा के वरिष्ठ र युवा कार्यकर्ताओं का समन्वय करते हुए चुनाव प्रचार में तेजी लाने का काम करें। वक्ताअाें का कहना था कि पार्टी पंचायती राज चुनाव में सोशल इंजीनियरिंग करते हुए चुनावी मैदान में अपने क्षेत्रीय नेताओं र जनप्रतिनिधियों को उतारेगी। बैठक में पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री वासुदेव देवनानी ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत के चलते अजमेर में एक बार फिर जिला प्रमुख भाजपा का ही बनाएंगे। पुष्कर विधायक सुरेश सिंह रावत ने कहा कि युवाओं को बेरोजगारी भत्ते का झूठा वादा करके कांग्रेस ने छल किया है।

यह माैजूद थे बैठक में : भाजपा की बैठक में भाजपा शहर अध्यक्ष प्रियशील हाड़ा, अजमेर देहात जिलाध्यक्ष देवीशंकर भूतड़ा, ओबीसी मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश भडाना, प्रदेश मंत्री वंदना नोगिया, अजमेर चुनाव संयोजक जीतमल प्रजापत, महामंत्री पवन जैन, केकडी से भाजपा नेता राजेंद्र विनायका, अजमेर चुनाव सह संयोजक शक्ति सिंह रावत, चुनाव प्रबंधन समिति के एडवोकेट महेंद्र सिंह रावत, नरेंद्र सिंह चूंडावत, मोहित जैन, घनश्याम जांगिड़ मौजूद रहे।

