पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

टिकट:मेयर पद जीतने के लिए भाजपा पार्षद पद पर एससी महिलाओं काे ज्यादा देगी टिकट

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा में निकाय चुनाव की हलचल शुरू, वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने अपनी पसंद पर चुप्पी साधी

नगर निगम चुनाव काे लेकर भी हलचल शुरू हाे गई है। अजमेर के मेयर पद काे लेकर भाजपा पूरी तरह आशान्वित होने का दावा कर रही है। पार्टी इसके लिए तैयारियाें में जुटी है। फिलहाल भाजपा के नेता जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के चुनाव में लगे हुए हैं, लेकिन इसके साथ ही मेयर पद के लिए दमदार चेहराें काे भी पार्षद पद पर जिताने के लिए रणनीति बनाई जा रही है।

भाजपा से जुड़े सूत्राें का कहना है कि भाजपा नेतृत्व ने वरिष्ठ नेताओंं से चर्चा करने के बाद अजमेर में ज्यादा से ज्यादा पार्षद पद जीतने के लिए कार्यकर्ताओं काे वार्ड और बूथ स्तर पर तैयार कर दिया है। हालांकि अभी सभी का पूरा ध्यान पंचायती राज चुनाव पर है।
भाजपा के एक बड़े पदाधिकारी का कहना है कि मेयर पद पर फिर से जीत हासिल करने के लिए इस बार पार्षदाें की जीत मायने रखेगी। इस बार पार्षद ही मेयर चुनेंगे। एेसे में मेयर पद के दावेदाराें काे पहले अपने वार्डाें में दमखम दिखाना पड़ेगा।
एससी महिलाओं काे ज्यादा टिकट
भाजपा नेताओं का कहना है कि पार्टी अजमेर शहर के वार्डाें में एससी महिलाओं काे ज्यादा उतारेगी। खासकर उन महिलाओं काे पार्षद का टिकट दिया जाएगा जाे मेयर के लिए मजबूत दावेदार हो सकती हैं। इस कड़ी में फिलहाल पूर्व जिला प्रमुख वंदना नाेगिया का नाम सामने आ रहा है।।

और मजबूत दावेदार आएंगे सामने
अजमेर नगर निगम के मेयर पद के लिए अभी पार्टी के कई मजबूत दावेदाराें के नाम सामने अाएंगे। शहर के दाेनाें विधायकाें के अलावा निवर्तमान मेयर धर्मेंद्र गहलाेत,ओंकार सिंह लखावत, सुरेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत, जिला शहर अध्यक्ष प्रियशील हाड़ा भी अपने अपने समर्थकाें में से संबंधित वर्ग की महिला का नाम अागे कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा आरएसएस और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के पर्यवेक्षक भी अपनी भूमिका निभाएंगे।
इनका कहना है -अभी अजमेर के लिए ज्यादा गंभीरता से साेचा नहीं है। अभी जयपुर नगर निगम चुनाव में लगे हुए हैं। 10 तारीख के बाद अजमेर में अाकर इस दिशा में साेचेंगे।
-वासुदेव देवनानी, विधायक, अजमेर उत्तर

मेयर के लिए पार्षद पद पर जीत जरूरी हाेगी। इसलिए फिलहाल किसी का नाम तय करना जल्दबाजी हाेगी। लेकिन भाजपा पूरी रणनीति के साथ मैदान में उतरेगी। इस बार भी नगर निगम में भारतीय जनता पार्टी का ही कब्जा हाेगा। -प्रियशील हाड़ा,

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें