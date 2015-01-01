पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव मतदान:पहले चरण के लिए वोटिंग जारी; ठंड के कारण सूने दिख रहे बूथ, कोविड गाइडलाइन का किया जा रहा पालन

अजमेर22 मिनट पहले
समय : सुबह 9.00 बजे : केकड़ी पंचायत समिति के आलोली गांव का सूना पडा बूथ व मौजूद कार्मिक।
  • जिला प्रमुख एवं प्रधान की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया 10 दिसम्बर तथा उप जिला प्रमुख एवं उप प्रधान की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया 11 दिसम्बर को पूरी होगी

अजमेर जिले में पंचायत राज चुनाव के पहले चरण में केकड़ी, सरवाड़, सावर और भिनाय पंचायत समितियों के बूथों पर निर्धारित समय सुबह आठ बजे मतदान शुरू हुआ। सर्दी के कारण सुबह के समय में बूथ सूने सूने ही नजर आए और मतदाताओं की संख्या कम ही नजर आई। चार पंचायत समितियों के 64 वार्डों में 2 लाख 98 हजार 637 मतदाता है, जो प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत का फैसला करेंगे। मतदान बूथों पर सुरक्षा के लिए पुख्ता बंदोबस्त किए गए। मतदान के दौरान कोरोना गाइड लाइन के अनुरूप सोशल डिस्टेसिंग रखने व मास्क लगाने पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। बूथ पर प्रवेश से पूर्व ही इसके लिए मतदाताओं को निर्देशित किया जा रहा है।

पंचायत समिति : मतदाता : मतदान केन्द्र

  • पंचायत समिति केकड़ी के 15 वार्डों में 35 हजार 510 पुरूष व 34 हजार 920 महिलाएं, कुल 70 हजार 430 मतदाताओं के लिए 96 मतदान केन्द्र व 2 सहायक मतदान केन्द्र
  • पंचायत समिति सरवाड़ के 15 वार्डों में 37 हजार 984 पुरूष व 36 हजार 369 महिलाएं, कुल 74 हजार 353 मतदाताओं के लिए 108 मतदान केन्द्र व 2 सहायक मतदान केन्द्र
  • पंचायत समिति सावर के 15 वार्डों में 30 हजार 474 पुरूष व 29 हजार 996 महिलाएं, कुल 60 हजार 470 मतदाताओं के लिए 80 मतदान केन्द्र व 2 सहायक मतदान केन्द्र
  • पंचायत समिति भिनाय के 19 वार्डों में 47 हजार 757 पुरूष व 45 हजार 627 महिलाएं, कुल 93 हजार 384 मतदाताओं के लिए 142 मतदान केन्द्र समय : सुबह 9.00 बजे : केकड़ी पंचायत समिति के ग्राम आलोली का सूना पडा बूथ व मौजूद कार्मिक।

दूसरे चरण के चुनाव 27 को

  • दूसरे चरण के चुनाव 27 नवम्बर को होंगे, इसमें पीसांगन के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 24 ग्राम पंचायतों के 134 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा एक सहायक मतदान केन्द्र, अजमेर ग्रामीण के 35 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 41 ग्राम पंचायतों के 237 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा 14 सहायक मतदान केन्द्रों एवं श्रीनगर के 21 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 25 ग्राम पंचायतों के 133 मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान होगा।
  • तीसरे चरण का मतदान जवाजा एवं मसूदा पंचायत समिति में एक दिसम्बर को होंगे। जवाजा के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 46 ग्राम पंचायतों के 206 मतदान केन्द्रों, मसूदा के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 40 ग्राम पंचायतों के 210 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा एक सहायक मतदान केन्द्र पर मतदान होगा।
  • चौथे चरण का मतदान 5 दिसम्बर को अरांई एवं किशनगढ़ पंचायत समिति में होगा। पंचायत समिति अरांई के 17 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 22 ग्राम पंचायतों के 112 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा किशनगढ के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 33 ग्राम पंचायतों के 184 मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान होगा।

मतगणना 8 दिसम्बर को होगी
जिला मुख्यालय पर मतगणना कार्य संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की ओर से 8 दिसम्बर को प्रातः 9 बजे से किया जाएगा। संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की ओर से जिला प्रमुख, उप जिला प्रमुख, प्रधान एवं उप प्रधान निर्वाचन के लिए निर्वाचित सदस्यों को बैठक का नोटिस 8 दिसम्बर को जारी किया जाएगा। जिला प्रमुख एवं प्रधान की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया 10 दिसम्बर तथा उप जिला प्रमुख एवं उप प्रधान की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया 11 दिसम्बर को पूर्ण की जाएगी।

