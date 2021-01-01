पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम चुनाव:भाजपा से ब्रजलता हाड़ा और कांग्रेस से द्राैपदी काेली ने जमा कराया नामांकन

अजमेर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निर्दलीय के ताैर पर कांग्रेस की चंचल देवी, पिंकी बालाेटिया ने भी नामांकन भरा
  • निर्दलीय पार्षद काजल यादव भी मैदान में उतरीं

मेयर पद के लिए मंगलवार दाेपहर तीन बजे तक नामांकन की समय सीमा समाप्त हाेने तक पांच प्रत्याशियाें ने नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाए। भाजपा से ब्रजलता हाड़ा और कांग्रेस की ओर से द्राैपदी काेली ने पार्टी प्रत्याशी के रूप में अपना नामांकन जमा करवाया है।

दाेनाें प्रत्याशियाें के अलावा कांग्रेस की चंचल देवी और पिंकी बालाेटिया ने निर्दलीय के ताैर पर नामांकन जमा करवाया। भाजपा की कुसुमलता साेगरा ने नामांकन फार्म लिया था, लेकिन जमा नहीं करवाया। निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी काजल यादव ने भी नामांकन जमा करवाया है।

सूत्राें का कहना है कि मेयर पद के लिए यदि मतदान हुआ ताे ब्रजलता हाड़ा और द्राैपदी काेली के बीच टक्कर रहेगी। कांग्रेस बुधवार तक चंचल देवी और पिंकी बालाेटिया दाेनाें के नामांकन वापस ले लेगी, हालांकि कांग्रेस के पास बहुमत साबित करने के आसपास भी पार्षद नहीं हैं। मंगलवार दाेपहर एक बजे वार्ड 51 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी ब्रजलता हाड़ा चुनाव प्रभारी अरुण चतुर्वेदी, विधायक वासुदेव देवनानी, अनिता भदेल के साथ नामांकन जमा करवाने पहुंचीं।

1.18 बजे हाड़ा ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी गजेन्द्र सिंह राठाैड़ काे नामांकन दिया। हाड़ा के साथ निवर्तमान महापाैर धर्मेन्द्र गहलाेत, धर्मेश जैन, अनीश माेयल, संपत सांखला, अरविंद यादव, शिवशंकर हेड़ा, दीपक सिंह राठाैड़ व प्रशांत यादव माैजूद थे।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी द्राैपदी काेली ने दाेपहर 2 बजे नामांकन जमा करवाया। द्राैपदी के बाद चंचल और पिंकी बालाेटिया ने अपना नामांकन रिटर्निंग अधिकारी काे दिया। सबसे अंत में काजल यादव ने अपना नामांकन दिया।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने मंदिर में लगाई धाेक, फिर निगम में किया प्रवेश
भाजपा से मेयर पद की प्रत्याशी ब्रजलता हाड़ा निगम परिसर में स्थित शिवमंदिर में धाेक देने गईं। वहां पूजा करने के बाद निगम के अंदर पहुंचीं। यहां नामांकन जमा करवाने के बाद मेयर कक्ष के बाहर गांधीजी की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण भी किया।
कांग्रेस अपना चरित्र दिखा रही है : अरुण चतुर्वेदी : भाजपा के चुनाव प्रभारी अरुण चतुर्वेदी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस एक बार फिर अपना चरित्र दिखा रही है। बहुमत के आसपास कहीं कांग्रेस का वजूद नहीं है। निर्दलीय भी हमारे साथ हैं। यह हमारे एकजुट रहने का परिणाम है। मेयर भाजपा का बन चुका है। फिर भी कांग्रेस जाेड़-ताेड़ कर रही है। डिप्टी मेयर पर अंतिम फैसला सभी पार्षदाें की सहमति के बाद लिया जाएगा।
साहब! आपका नामांकन हमने जमा करवाया : हाड़ा का नामांकन जमा करवाते समय विधायक देवनानी ने कहा कि यहां वंदना नाेगिया से लेकर सभी पदाधिकारियाें के नामांकन उन्हाेंने जमा करवाए हैं। इस पर चुटकी लेते हुए निवर्तमान महापाैर धर्मेन्द्र गहलाेत ने कहा कि साहब! आपका नामांकन हमने जमा करवाया है।
इन्हाेंने दाे नामांकन दिए : भाजपा प्रत्याशी ब्रजलता हाडा ने दाे नामांकन जमा करवाए हैं। चंचल देवी और पिंकी बालाेटिया ने भी दाे-दाे नामांकन पत्र भरे।
भाजपा काे अति उत्साह पड़ेगा महंगा : कांग्रेस के चुनाव प्रभारी शारदाकांत शर्मा ने कहा कि भाजपा काे अति उत्साह महंगा पड़ेगा। हम यहां पर अपना मेयर बनाएंगे। हमारी संख्या भले ही कम हाे, लेकिन कई हमारे संपर्क में हैं। गुटबाजी पर उन्हाेंने कहा कि ऐसी काेई बात नहीं है। मतभेद हाे सकते हैं लेकिन मन भेद किसी में नहीं है। सगीर अहमद ने कहा कि भाजपा में एक ही घर से पद दिए जा रहे हैं।
ये रहे प्रस्तावक : भाजपा प्रत्याशी ब्रजलता हाड़ा का प्रस्तावक दीपेन्द्र लालवानी और निर्मला शर्मा काे बनाया गया। कांग्रेस की प्रत्याशी द्राैपदी काेली का प्रस्तावक श्याम सुंदर प्रजापति काे बनाया गया। चंचल देवी का प्रस्तावक अनिता चाैरसिया काे बनाया। दाेनाें नामांकन में एक ही नाम था। पिंकी बालाेटिया के पहले नामांकन में कुशाल काेमल और दूसरे में शाहजहां बीबी प्रस्तावक थीं। काजल यादव के लिए नरेश सारवान ने साइन किए।
गुरुवार को नामांकन वापसी का अंतिम दिन| मेयर पद के लिए तीन प्रत्याशियाें ने नामांकन भरा है, एक निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी है। गुरुवार दाेपहर 1 बजे तक नामांकन वापसी का समय है।

द्राैपदी अकेले पहुंचीं, बाद में आए पदाधिकारी
कांग्रेस की मेयर पद की प्रत्याशी द्राैपदी काेली अकेले ही नामांकन जमा करवाने के लिए पहुंचीं। द्राैपदी के आगे चंचल और पिंकी बालाेटिया पहले ही नामांकन जमा करवाने की तैयारी कर रही थीं। पहले यह तय नहीं था कि कांग्रेस से काेई नामांकन जमा करवाएगा।

तीनाें प्रत्याशियाें ने कहा कि उन्हें केवल आलाकमान का आदेश मिला है, इस कारण वह केवल नामांकन जमा करवाने आई हैं। ढाई बजे कांग्रेस के निवर्तमान शहर अध्यक्ष विजय जैन, चुनाव प्रभारी शारदाकांत शर्मा और सगीर अहमद कांग्रेस का सिंबल लेकर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के समक्ष पहुंचे। कांग्रेस के तीनाें पदाधिकारियाें ने द्राैपदी काेली के नाम सिंबल रिटर्निंग अधिकारी काे साैंपा।

