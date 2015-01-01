पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के बीच गूंजी शहनाईयां:गिने चुने लोगों के साथ निकली दूल्हों की बिंदोरी, समारोह स्थलों पर नहीं दिखी भीड़

  • विवाह स्थलों पर पहुंचे अधिकारी, कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना को लेकर समझाइश की

शादी में बारातियों व मेहमानों का हुजूम, नाचते-गाते महिला, पुरुष व बच्चों की भीड़। ऐसा कुछ भी अजमेर शहर में बुधवार को देखने को नहीं मिला। कोरोना कोे लेकर तय की गई गाइड लाइन के चलते समारोह स्थलों पर भीड नहीं दिखाई दी और दूल्हों की बिन्दोरी भी दिन के समय निकली, लेकिन चुनिन्दा लोगों के साथ केवल एक ढोल के सहारे। वहीं दूसरी ओर से प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने विवाह स्थल पर जाकर कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना को लेकर समझाइश की।

देवउठनी एकादशी के अबूझ सावे पर अजमेर जिला प्रशासन से 450 से ज्यादा शादियों की अनुमति ली गई। करीब पांच महीने के चातुर्मास और अधिकमास के बाद बुधवार को यह पहला सावा है। सोशल डिस्टेन्सिंग रखने, मास्क लगाने की पाबंदी और सौ से ज्यादा की भीड एकत्र नहीं करने के प्रावधानों के चलते शादी समारोह में मेहमानों का हुजूम कम ही देखने को मिला। समारोह स्थल पर हैंड वाश और सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था करने के साथ नो मास्क नो एंट्री का बोर्ड लगाया गया।

इस बीच दिनभर प्रशासन ने समारोह स्थलों पर पूरी नजर रखी। जिला कलक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित के निर्देश पर एडीएम सिटी विशाल दवे, एसडीएम अवधेश मीना, उपायुक्त देविका तोमर ने विवाह स्थलों पर जाकर समझाइश की तथा उल्लंघन करने पर जुर्माना व कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी। इन आयोजनों पर निगम की 10 टीमों और संबंधित पुलिस थानों की ओर से नजर रखी जा रही है।

नियम नहीं मानने वालों पर लगेगा जुर्माना
100 लोगों से ज्यादा लोगों के जमा होने पर आयोजक परिवार पर 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना और कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बिना सूचना विवाह या अन्य आयोजन, मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, सेनेटाइजेशन, थर्मल स्कैनिंग आदि नियमों की अवहेलना पर 5 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगेगा।

तीन तिथियों में 800 से ज्यादा शादियां होंगी
नवंबर में शादियों की तीन तारीखें हैं, इनमें 806 शादियों की अनुमति ली गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर 450, 27 नवंबर को 101 और 30 नवंबर को कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर शहर में 255 शादियों की अनुमति ली गई हैं।

यह है गाइड लाइन
कोराेना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार वर और वधु पक्ष से 100 लोग ही मान्य होंगे। प्रवेश गेट पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की व्यवस्था जरूरी होगी। मेहमानों के नाम, मोबाइल नंबर एवं उनके शरीर के तापमान रिकॉर्ड भी रखा जाएगा, ताकि टीम की ओर से मांगे जाने पर दिया जा सके। आयोजक परिवार को नो मास्क नो एंट्री की पालना करवानी होगी। समारोह में 2 गज की दूरी रखकर ही सीटिंग व्यवस्था करनी होगी। प्रवेश-निकासी गेट और कॉमन एरिया में हैंड वाश और सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था रखनी होगी। आयोजन की वीडियोग्राफी करवानी होगी, ताकि टीम के मांगे जाने पर दी जा सके। जांच करने वाली टीम अपने स्तर पर भी वीडियोग्राफी करवा सकेंगी। कार्यक्रम में समय बैचेज में बांटकर भी 100 से ज्यादा व्यक्तियों को नहीं बुलाया जा सकेगा।

