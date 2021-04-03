पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम:ब्रजलता हाड़ा का निगम की मेयर बनना तय; चंचल, काजल, पिंकी ने नाम वापस लिया, सात फरवरी काे हाेगा मतदान

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर की एक हाेटल में पार्षदाें के साथ गीत गुनगुनाती भाजपा प्रत्याशी ब्रजलता हाड़ा। - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर की एक हाेटल में पार्षदाें के साथ गीत गुनगुनाती भाजपा प्रत्याशी ब्रजलता हाड़ा।
  • जीत से उत्साहित होकर तराने गा रहे बीजेपी पार्षद

नगर निगम में मेयर पद के लिए गुरुवार काे नामांकन वापसी की अंतिम समय सीमा समाप्त हाेने के बाद मेयर पद स्थिति साफ हाे गई। भाजपा प्रत्याशी ब्रजलता हाड़ा का मेयर बनना लगभग तय है। हालांकि कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक डॉ. श्रीगोपाल बाहेती का कहना है कि मेयर कांग्रेस का बनेगा।

पार्टी बहुमत के जादुई आंकड़े को छू लेगी। कांग्रेस के 18 पार्षदों के अलावा निर्दलीय 14 पार्षद और भाजपा के 15 से अधिक पार्षद उनके संपर्क में हैं। जबकि आंकड़ों को देखें तो भाजपा के 48 पार्षद हैं। जो बहुमत से छह अधिक है। वहीं गुरुवार को मेयर पद के लिए नामांकन वापसी की अंतिम समय सीमा के बाद दौड़ में चिरप्रतिद्वंद्वि कांग्रेस व भाजपा आमने सामने है। तीनों निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों की ओर से नाम वापस लेने के साथ ही स्थिति साफ हो गई। मेयर पद के लिए सात फरवरी काे मतदान हाेगा।

गुरुवार काे भाजपा व कांग्रेस दाेनाें ही पार्टियों के पदाधिकारियों ने पार्षदों की बैठक ली। भाजपा ने जयपुर और कांग्रेस ने नानकी पैलेस में बैठक ली। इससे पूर्व गुरुवार सुबह कांग्रेस से मेयर पद के लिए निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन भरने वाली चंचल देवी, पिंकी बालोटिया व काजल यादव काे लेकर कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी पूर्व विधायक राजकुमार जयपाल, डाॅ. श्रीगाेपाल बाहेती व निवर्तमान शहर अध्यक्ष विजय जैन नगर निगम कार्यालय पहुंचे।

यहां रिटर्निंग अधिकारी गजेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ काे तीनों प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन वापसी के लिए प्रार्थना पत्र दिया। तीनों की ओर से नामांकन वापस लिए जाने के बाद दोपहर में मेयर पद की स्थिति साफ हाे गई। अब भाजपा से ब्रजलता हाड़ा और कांग्रेस से द्रोपदी काेली के बीच सीधा मुकाबला हाेगा। दोपहर में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की ओर से चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित किए गए। मेयर पद के लिए मतदान रविवार 7 फरवरी को सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक होगा। मतदान के बाद मतगणना करके परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा।

8 फरवरी काे डिप्टी मेयर के लिए नामांकन
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी जिला कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि डिप्टी मेयर पद के लिए निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया सोमवार 8 फरवरी को होगी। निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया के लिए बैठक सुबह 10 बजे शुरू होगी। 11 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र पेश किए जा सकेंगे। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच सुबह 11.30 बजे से शुरू हाेगी। दोपहर 2 बजे तक अभ्यर्थी अपना नाम वापस ले सकेंगे। आवश्यक हुआ ताे मतदान दोपहर 2.30 बजे से शाम 5 बजे कराया जाएगा। मतदान के तुरंत बाद परिणाम की घाेषणा की जाएगी।

