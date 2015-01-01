पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायत राज चुनाव:नामांकन भरने वाले प्रत्याशी कल दोपहर 3 बजे तक कर सकेंगे नाम वापसी

अजमेर37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अजमेर जिले में पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 869 तथा जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए 93 अभ्यर्थियों ने भरे नामांकन

अजमेर जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने वाले प्रत्याशी बुधवार दोपहर तीन बजे तक नाम वापस ले सकेंगे। सोमवार को अन्तिम​ तिथ तक अजमेर जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए 93 और जिले में पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 869 अभ्यर्थियों ने नामांकन भरे है।

नाम वापसी का तय समय बीतने के बाद चुनाव चिहृ का आवंटन किया जाएगा। जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए पहले दिन व दूसरे दिन कोई नामांकन दाखिल नहीं हुए। तीसरे दिन 2, चौथे दिन 3 तथा पांचवे दिन सोमवार को 97 नामांकन प्रस्तुत किए गए।

पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 869 अभ्यर्थियों ने 914 आवेदन भरे। इनमें पंचायत समिति भिनाय में 98, केकडी में 47, सरवाड़ में 46, सावर में 41, पीसांगन में 74, अजमेर ग्रामीण में 127, श्रीनगर में 76, जवाजा में 110, मसूदा में 99, अरांई में 73 तथा किशनगढ में 78 अभ्यर्थियों ने नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए।

इन्होनेे भरा जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए नामांकन
निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 1 से कृष्ण कुमार दाधीच ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, महेन्द्र सिंह ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, ओमप्रकाश ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, कृष्ण कुमार दाधीच ने निर्दलीय, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 2 से सुरेश आबड ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, शुभम वैष्णव ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, उगमचंद ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, पुखराज पहाडिया ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से तीन नामांकन, महादेव चौधरी ने राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 3 से सुरेश आबड ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, दिलीप ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, राजेश ने राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी, गजेन्द्र कुमार सैन ने निर्दलीय, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 4 से परमेश्वरी ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, लाली ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 5 से पांची ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, रेखा ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से नामांकन दाखिल किया।

निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 6 से चूकी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, अमृता सिंह ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 7 से राजेन्द्र प्रसाद बागडी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, चौथमल ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 8 से मोहनी ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, रूकमा देवी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 9 से कैलाश चन्द ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, कैलाश चन्द्र तडदिया ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 10 से साबरा बानो ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, जनता ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से नामांकन दाखिल किया।

निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 11 से हीरालाल ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, दिनेश कुमार टांक ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 12 से थैली ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, काली देवी ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, रूकमा ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, धन्नी देवी बैरवा ने बहुजन समाज पार्टी, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 13 से संजु देवी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, कंचन ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, रसाल देवी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, रशाल देवी ने निर्दलीय, शीला ने राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 14 से सुशील कंवर ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने दो नामांकन, मिश्री ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, यासमीन ने निर्दलीय, पूजा बैरवा ने बहुजन समाज पार्टी, मथरा देवी ने राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 15 से कांता देवी ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, प्रियंका कुमारी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से नामांकन दाखिल किया।

निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 16 से मंजू देवी ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, मीरा कंवर ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी, परमेश्वरी बैरवा ने बहुजन समाज पार्टी, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 17 से सूरजपुरा के रामकरण ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, ताजपुरा के हगामी लाल ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से तथा एकलसिंगा के घीसालाल ने बहुजन समाज पार्टी से, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 18 से रणजीतपुरा के रामचन्द्र ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, खवास के खुशीराम वैष्णव ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 19 से सावर के रोहित कुमार ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, सावर के दुर्गेश कुमार ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 20 से मोकलिया के आशाराम ने बहुजन समाज पार्टी से, बाजटा के मनोहर ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से तथा चांदथली के सीताराम ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से नामांकन दाखिल किया।

निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 21 से जगतपुरा की गोकली देवी ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, इन्दिरा ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 22 से श्रीरामपुरा के सुरज्ञान ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, देवरिया की कमल कंवर राठौड ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 23 से गागुन्दा के तेजपाल ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, छोटा लाम्बा के प्रेम ने राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी से, अरांई के नाथूलाल ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, अरांई के शिवराज ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से तथा बडली के कृष्ण गोपाल बैरवा ने बहुजन समाज पार्टी से नामांकन दाखिल किए। इस वार्ड से छोटा लाम्बा के रामगोपाल ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से पूर्व में भी आवेदन किया था। निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 24 से मालियो की बाड़ी किशनगढ की ज्योति ने निर्दलीय, कल्याणीपुरा के जगदीश चौधरी ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, डीडवाडा के हनुमान ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से तथा देवपुरी के दौलत सिंह ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 25 से तिलोनिया के राजेन्द्र सिंह (भादू) ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, नया गांव के गणेश ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से नामांकन दाखिल किया।

निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 26 से भीलावट की गीता देवी ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, नोसल की सुमन कंवर ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से तथा सिनोदिया की लाली ने राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी से, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 27 से मानपुरा की गोरली उर्फ गोरा देवी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, रूपनगढ की संतरा चौधरी ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से तथा धायलों की ढाणी रघुनाथपुरा की कमलेश देवी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 28 से चाचियावास की गीता देवी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, बबायचा की कम्मो बानो ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 29 से भूडोल की मेघना ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, घूघरा की किरण रायपुरिया (दो आवेदन) ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 30 से मदारपुरा नई बस्ती के श्रवण सिंह ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, नौलखा के राजेन्द्र सिंह रावत ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से तथा कानाखेडी के लक्ष्मण सिंह ने निर्दलीय से नामांकन दाखिल किया।

निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 31 से रामपुरा के शिवराज भील ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, रामसर के पीरूलाल ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 32 से सोमलपुर के शरीफ मोहम्मद खान ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, शरीफ मोहम्मद खान ने निर्दलीय, माकडवाली के ओम प्रकाश ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, घूघरा के लाल ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से, सोमलपुर के सलीमुद्दीन चीता ने निर्दलीय तथा नारेली के मोतीलाल ने निर्दलीय के रूप नामांकन प्रस्तुत किया। निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 32 से नारेली के मोतीलाल ने कांग्रेस से, सोमलपुर के इरफान खान ने पूर्व में ही अपना नाम निर्देशन पत्र भर दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें