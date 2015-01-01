पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत राज चुनाव:प्रत्याशियों ने साधा क्षेत्र के प्रमुख लोगों से सम्पर्क, बैठकों का दौर शुरू

अजमेर31 मिनट पहले
  • अजमेर जिले में चार चरणों में होंगे चुनाव, पहले चरण के चुनाव 23 नवम्बर को होंगे
  • जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 77 प्रत्याशी, पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 552 प्रत्याशी आजमा रहे भाग्य

अजमेर ​में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव चार चरणों में होंगे। पहले चरण के चुनाव 23 नवम्बर को होंगे। जिला परिषद सदस्य के 77 प्रत्याशी और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 552 प्रत्याशी चुनाव तैदान में भाग्य आजमा रहे है। जिला परिषद में जिला प्रमुख और पंचायत स​मितियों में अपना अपना प्रधान बनाने के लिए दोनों ही पार्टियां चाहती है कि उनके ज्यादा से ज्यादा सदस्य जीत कर आए। चुनाव चिहृ आवंटन होने के साथ ही प्रत्याशियों ने अपने अपने वार्ड में मतदाताओं पर पकड रखने वाले क्षेत्र के प्रमुख लोगों से सम्पर्क शुरू कर दिया है। इसके लिए क्षेत्रों में बैठकें शुरू कर दी है। प्रत्याशियों ने अपने अपने बैनर व पोस्टर बनवाने व लोगों तक उनको पहुंचाने के लिए प्रयास शुरू कर दिए है। दूसरे चरण के चुनाव 27 नवम्बर, तीसरे चरण के चुनाव 1 दिसम्बर व चौथे चरण के चुनाव 5 दिसम्बर को होंगे। मतों की गणना 8 दिसम्बर को होगी।

जिला परिषद सदस्य : 77 प्रत्याशी

जिला परिषद सदस्य चुनाव में 77 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में है। इसमें कांग्रेस के 32, भाजपा के 31 एवं 14 निर्दलीय ( भाजपा समर्थित—1) व अन्य पार्टियों से हैं। 32 वार्डों में से 22 में कांग्रेस व भाजपा में सीधी टक्कर, जबकि 8 वार्डों में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला होगा। वार्ड संख्या 23 में 4 तो वार्ड संख्या 14 में सबसे ज्यादा पांच प्रत्याशी अपना भाग्य आजमा रहे हैं।

पंचायत समिति सदस्य : 552 प्रत्याशी

पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 552 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में है। पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए पंचायत समिति भिनाय में 69, केकडी में 33, सरवाड़ में 33, सावर में 35, पीसांगन में 51, अजमेर ग्रामीण में 89, श्रीनगर में 49, जवाजा में 63, मसूदा में 48, अरांई में 38 तथा किशनगढ में 44 अभ्यर्थी चुनाव मैदान में है।

प्रथम चरण — 23 नवम्बर

प्रथम चरण के चुनाव 23 नवम्बर को होंगे। इसमें भिनाय के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 25 ग्राम पंचायतों के 142 मतदान केन्द्रों, केकडी के 15 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 22 ग्राम पंचायतों के 96 मतदान केन्द्रों, सरवाड़ के 15 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 26 ग्राम पंचायतों के 108 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा सावर के 15 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 21 ग्राम पंचायतों के 80 मतदान केन्द्रों पर 23 नवम्बर को मतदान होगा। केकड़ी, सरवाड़ एवं सावर में 2-2 सहायक मतदान केन्द्र भी बनाए गए है।

द्वितीय चरण — 27 नवम्बर

द्वितीय चरण के चुनाव 27 नवम्बर को होंगे। इसमें पीसांगन के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 24 ग्राम पंचायतों के 134 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा एक सहायक मतदान केन्द्र, अजमेर ग्रामीण के 35 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 41 ग्राम पंचायतों के 237 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा 14 सहायक मतदान केन्द्रों एवं श्रीनगर के 21 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 25 ग्राम पंचायतों के 133 मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान होगा।

तृतीय चरण — 1 दिसम्बर

तृतीय चरण के मतदान जवाजा एवं मसूदा पंचायत समिति में एक दिसम्बर को होंगे। जवाजा के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 46 ग्राम पंचायतों के 206 मतदान केन्द्रों, मसूदा के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 40 ग्राम पंचायतों के 210 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा एक सहायक मतदान केन्द्र पर मतदान होगा।

चतुर्थ चरण — 5 दिसम्बर

चतुर्थ चरण का मतदान 5 दिसम्बर को अरांई एवं किशनगढ पंचायत समिति में होगा। पंचायत समिति अरांई के 17 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 22 ग्राम पंचायतों के 112 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा किशनगढ के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 33 ग्राम पंचायतों के 184 मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान होगा।

दूसरा रेण्डमाइजेशन 17 को

समस्त चरणों के मतदान दलों को प्रथम रेण्डमाइजेशन 3 नवम्बर को हुआ। द्वितीय रेण्डमाइजेशन समस्त चरणों के लिए 17 नवम्बर को होगा। मतदान दलों का तृतीय रेण्डमाइजेशन प्रथम चरण के लिए 20 नवम्बर को, द्वितीय चरण के लिए 25 नवम्बर को, तृतीय चरण के लिए 26 नवम्बर को तथा चतुर्थ चरण के लिए 3 दिसम्बर को मतदान दल गठन प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी अधिकारी की ओर से किया जाएगा।

मतदान दलों की रवानगी कार्यक्रम

मतदान दलों का अंतिम प्रशिक्षण, ईवीएम एवं सामग्री वितरण तथा मतदान दलों की रवानगी प्रथम चरण के लिए 22 नवम्बर, द्वितीय चरण के लिए 26 नवम्बर, तृतीय चरण के लिए 30 नवम्बर तथा चतुर्थ चरण के लिए 4 दिसम्बर को होगी।

मतगणना 8 दिसम्बर को होगी

जिला मुख्यालय पर मतगणना कार्य संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की ओर से 8 दिसम्बर को प्रातः 9 बजे से किया जाएगा। संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की ओर से जिला प्रमुख, उप जिला प्रमुख, प्रधान एवं उप प्रधान निर्वाचन के लिए निर्वाचित सदस्यों को बैठक का नोटिस 8 दिसम्बर को जारी किया जाएगा। जिला प्रमुख एवं प्रधान की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया 10 दिसम्बर तथा उप जिला प्रमुख एवं उप प्रधान की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया 11 दिसम्बर को पूर्ण की जाएगी।

