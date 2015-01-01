पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरपीएससी:अभ्यर्थी रूट मैप चार्ट के जरिए परीक्षा केंद्र का लगा सकेंगे पता,एडमिट कार्ड के साथ ही रूट मैप चार्ट भी जारी

अजमेर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजथान लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा आयोजित की जाने वाली विभिन्न भर्ती परीक्षाओं में बैठने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को अब परीक्षा केंद्र का रूट मैप चार्ट भी जारी किया जा रहा है। इसके जरिए से अभ्यर्थी को परीक्षा केंद्र ढूंढने में आसानी रहेगी। फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट आदि संवीक्षा परीक्षाओं में बैठने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को इस सुविधा का फायदा मिल रहा है।

अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड किए जाने पर ई एडमिट कार्ड के साथ ही परीक्षा केंद्र लोकेशन ट्रेस के लिए रूट मैप चार्ट भी मिलेगा। रूट मैप चार्ट में ही परीक्षा सेंटर की बस स्टैंड और रेलवे स्टेशन से किस तरफ लोकेशन है, इसका विवरण भी दिया गया है।

अन्य जिलों से आने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को होगी सुविधा : आयोग के आधिकारिक सूत्रों का कहना है कि परीक्षा में बैठने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को प्रदेश में किसी भी जिले में परीक्षा केंद्र आवंटित किया जा सकता है। ऐसे में नए शहर में अभ्यर्थी को परीक्षा केंद्र ढूंढने में खासी

परेशानी होती है। परीक्षा कंट्रोल रूम पर भी अधिकांश फोन कॉल्स परीक्षा केंद्र की लोकेशन को लेकर ही आते हैं। आयोग के आधिकारिक सूत्रों का कहना है कि आयोग द्वारा फिलहाल 23 से 25 तक आयोजित होने वाली संवीक्षा परीक्षाओं से इसकी शुरुआत की गई है। ऐसे भी लग सकेगा पता : आयोग द्वारा परीक्षा केंद्र और बस स्टैंड व रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच बड़ी प्रसिद्ध सर्किल आदि के बारे में जानकारी दी गई है। इसके बाद परीक्षा केंद्र तक पहुंचने के लिए बस स्टैंड या रेलवे स्टेशन से किस दिशा में परीक्षा केंद्र है, इसके बारे में भी बताया गया है।

