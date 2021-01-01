पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विद्यार्थियों के लिए साेने पर सुहागा:सीबीएसई के 9वीं व 10वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए मददगार हाेगा ब्रेन टाॅनिका

अजमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • 120 दिनाें तक देशभर की सीबीएसई स्कूल का काेई भी विद्यार्थी रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाकर ले सकता है गणित, विज्ञान, अंग्रेजी व एसएसटी विषयों की निशुल्क ऑनलाइन शिक्षा

यदि आप सीबीएसई स्कूल के 9वीं या 10वीं के विद्यार्थी हैं ताे यह खबर आपके लिए साेने पर सुहागा साबित हाेगी। करीब 8 माह दिन-रात एक करके अजमेर के युवा शिक्षाविद् विशाल गाेयल व उनके टीम ने ब्रेन टाॅनिका नाम से एक वेब पाेर्टल शुरू किया है, जिसपर 9वीं और 10वीं के विद्यार्थियाें के लिए गणित, विज्ञान, अंग्रेजी और एसएसटी विषयों का समस्त सिलेबस कवर करते हुए हर टाॅपिक काे आसानी से समझाने के लिए एनिमेशन, ऑडियाे-वीडियाे आदि से पढ़ने में एकदम आसान बनाया गया है।

इस वेब पाेर्टल पर 120 दिनाें तक देशभर की सीबीएसई स्कूल का काेई भी विद्यार्थी रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाकर निशुल्क शिक्षा ले सकता है। परीक्षा का समय निकट है, औैर सीबीएसई द्वारा जल्द ही डेटशीट जारी हाेने जा रही है। ऐसे में ब्रेन टाॅनिका कम समय में क्वालिटी एजुकेशन की दृष्टि से कारगर साबित हाेगा।

आसानी से करवा सकते हैं रजिस्ट्रेशन : विशाल गाेयल ने बताया कि इस वेब पाेर्टल काे तैयार करने वाली अकेडमिक टीम में गणित के लिए यतेंद्र शर्मा, इंग्लिश के लिए अनुराग राज जाेशी औैर एसएसटी विषय के लिए निधि जैन ने सहयाेग दिया। तकनीकल टीम में वीरेंद्र सिंह औैर जवाहर शर्मा शामिल हैं।

इस पाेर्टल पर सीबीएसई के 9वीं औैर 10वीं का काेई भी विद्यार्थी 8696001144 माेबाइल नंबराें पर रजिस्टर मी लिखकर मैसेज भेजकर खुद काे रजिस्टर करवा सकता है। जैसे ही मैसेज भेजेंगे तुरंत फ्री ट्यूटाेरियल गाइड यानि यूजर गाइड मिलेगी। 3 फरवरी से 10 जून तक इस पाेर्टल के मार्फत निशुल्क पढ़ाई की जा सकती है।
फुल लेंथ के 30 सेंपल पेपर्स करेंगे मदद : गाेयल ने बताया कि इस पाेर्टल में रिड्यूस सिलेबस के हिसाब से प्रत्येक विषय के 30 सेंपल पेपर्स भी दिए गए हैं। साथ ही प्रत्येक अध्याय के बाद उससे जुड़े क्विज दिए गए हैं जाे विद्यार्थी काे अध्ययन के बाद खुद काे परखने में कारगर साबित हाेंगे। माॅक टेस्ट औैर विषयों से जुड़ी विद्यार्थी की किसी भी तरह की जिज्ञासा काे शांत करने के लिए एक्सपर्टस की भी व्यवस्था है।

