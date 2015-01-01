पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर में कोविड-19 की तैयारी:मुख्यमंत्री ने जिला कलक्टर से जानी निजी अस्पतालों की भूमिका

अजमेर19 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री की वीसी में मौजूद जिला कलक्टर व अन्य अधिकारी
  जिलाधीश कार्यालय स्थित कॉन्फ्रेंस हॉल में हुई विडियो कांफ्रेस

प्रदेश में बढ़ रहे कोरोना के आंकड़े से राज्य सरकार की चिन्ता बढ गई है। यही कारण है कि मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने विडियो कांफ्रेस के माध्यम से कोविड-19 की तैयारियों पर जिला कलक्टरों से चर्चा की। अजमेर में जिला कलक्टर से भी इस बारे में जानकारी ली। इसमें मुख्य रूप से निजी अस्पतालों में उपलब्ध संसाधनों व उनकी भूमिका पर विशेष ध्यान दिया। कलक्टर प्रकाश राज पुरोहित ने बताया कि कोविड को लेकर निजी चिकित्सालयों का सहयोग कैसे लेना है और वर्तमान में क्या स्थिति है, इस बारे में मुख्यमंत्री को अवगत करा दिया गया है। इसके लिए आगे क्या व्यवस्था रहेगी, इस पर भी चर्चा हुई। प्रशासन का प्रयास रहेगा कि गम्भीर मरीजों को भी निजी चिकित्सालय में ईलाज मिले, इसके लिए निर्देश जारी किए गए है कि वे थोडी सी भी क्रिटिकल स्थिति होने पर रेफर नहीं करे, बल्कि अपने स्तर पर बेहतर ईलाज करें। जिलाधीश कार्यालय स्थित कॉन्फ्रेंस हॉल में हुई वीसी में चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

