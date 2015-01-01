पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Ajmer
  City Scan Machine Is Bad For Five Days, Cavitated Patients Are Upset, Many Patients Are Going Outside The Hospital To Get Them Done At High Scales

काेविड मरीज परेशान:पांच दिन से खराब है सिटी स्कैन मशीन, काेविड मरीज परेशान,कई मरीज अस्पताल के बाहर जाकर करवा रहे हैं ऊंची दराें पर

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जवाहरलाल नेहरू चिकित्सालय की सिटी स्कैन मशीन खराब हुए पांच दिन से अधिक का समय हाे गया। आए दिन मशीन खराब हाेने के कारण नई मशीन की लंबे समय से डिमांड की जा रही है। दीपावली के पहले से मशीन खराब चल रही है। सबसे अधिक खामियाजा काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें काे उठाना पड़ रहा है। रेजीडेंट चिकित्सक काेराेना मरीजाें काे उनकी जांच के लिए एचआर सिटी लिख रहे हैं।

एचआर सिटी से ही संक्रमित मरीज के निमाेनिया व लंग्स की जानकारी अासानी से पता लगाई जा सकती है। कई बार एक्स-रे में यह रिपाेर्ट नहीं आ पाती। इसी कारण रेजीडेंट एचआर सिटी लिख रहे हैं। जेएलएन में भर्ती एक 65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग काेविड वार्ड में भर्ती हैं। मरीज के परिजनाें ने बताया कि वह 13 नवंबर काे गए ताे उन्हें कहा गया कि 14 काे आना। 14 काे जाकर पूछा ताे कहा कि दाेपहर साढ़े तीन बजे आना, लेकिन पूछताछ की ताे पता चला कि सब छुटटी पर गए हैं। वह साेमवार काे पूछताछ करने गए तब पता चला कि मशीन ताे पिछले पांच दिनाें से खराब पड़ी है।

काेविड हेल्प डेस्क काे मिल रही शिकायत| सिटी स्कैन मशीन खराब हाेने ओर वहां से सही जवाब नहीं मिलने के कारण मरीज के परिजनाें ने मंगलवार काे काेविड हेल्प डेस्क में इस मामले काे लेकर शिकायत दर्ज करवाई, लेकिन वहां से इस मामले काे लेकर जल्द समस्या काे हल करने का आश्वासन दिया गया।

निजी सेंटर पीपीई किट के साथ मांग रहे मनमर्जी की राशि| काेविड के मरीजाें का अस्पताल से बाहर जाना मना है। ऐसे में संक्रमण फैलने की संभावना सबसे अधिक बढ़ जाती है। मरीज की स्थिति देख परिजन बाहर निजी डायग्नाेस्टिक सेंटर से जांच करवा रहे हैं। परिजनाें का कहना है कि दाे हजार से ढाई हजार तक वसूले जा रहे हैं, पीपीई किट के दाे सूट परिजन से मंगवाए जा रहे हैं। जिन लाेगाें की स्थिति अच्छी है, वह बाहर जांच करवा रहे हैं जबकि कई मरीज अभी भी मशीन ठीक हाेने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

