अजमेर जिले में बदला मौसम:कहीं बादल गरजे तो कहीं रिमझिम, बिजयनगर में आधे घंटे तेज बरसात

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिजयनगर में तेज बरसात
  • कृषि विभाग ने मौसम के बदलाव और बरसात को फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद बताया

अजमेर सहित जिले में मौसम ने अचानक करवट ली। अजमेर में दोपहर बाद बादल गरजे, लेकिन बरसात नही हुई। वहीं जिले के बिजयनगर में तेज बरसात हुई। सरवाड और केकड़ी क्षेत्र में रिमझिम बरसात हुई। बरसात के कारण मौसम में ठंडक बढ़ गई। कृषि विभाग ने मौसम के बदलाव और बरसात को फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद बताया है।

अजमेर और जिले के मौसम ने रविवार करीब दो बजे बाद अचानक करवट ली। अजमेर में बादल देखे गए और गर्जना भी सुनी, लोगो को बरसात की उम्मीद भी बंधी लेकिन कुछ ही समय बाद बादल गुम हो गए और धूप खिल उठी। जिले के केकड़ी और सरवाड क्षेत्र में हल्की रिमझिम बरसात हुई, वही बिजयनगर में करीब आधे घंटे तक तेज बरसात हुई। बिजय नगर में सडकों से पानी बह निकला।मौसम के अचानक बदलाव से ठंडक भी बढ़ गई है। अब तक सुबह और शाम के समय होने वाला सर्दी का अहसास दिन के समय मे भी हुआ। कृषि विभाग के उप निदेशक विनोद छाजेड़ का कहना है कि जिले में कुछ जग अभी मौसम के बदलाव और बरसात से फसलों को कोई नुकसान नही है बल्कि बोई गई फसलों को फायदा ही होगा।

