पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Collusion With Discom Pratapgarh Officers And Supplier Of Jaipur; Those Devices Which Did Not Even Come Were Given; 6 Suspend

राजस्थान में बड़ा घोटाला:डिस्कॉम प्रतापगढ़ के अफसरों और जयपुर के सप्लायर में मिलीभगत; जो उपकरण आए ही नहीं उन्हें लगा हुआ बताया; 6 सस्पैंड

अजमेर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रबंध निदेशक ने कार्रवाई करते हुए कंपनी के 6 अफसर और कर्मचारियों को सस्पैंड कर दिया।
  • प्रबंध निदेशक के निर्देश पर सप्लायर फर्म के खिलाफ मुकदमा करने की कार्रवाई

बिजली वितरण कंपनी के प्रतापगढ़ डिस्कॉम में घोटाले का मामला सामने आया है। जांच में खुलासा हुआ है कि जो सामान कभी आया ही नहीं उसका इस्तेमाल होना बता दिया। मामले में प्रबंध निदेशक ने कार्रवाई करते हुए कंपनी के 6 अफसर और कर्मचारियों को सस्पैंड कर दिया। सप्लायर फर्म के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं।

जानकारी के मुताबिक अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम के प्रबंध निदेशक वीएस भाटी को 24 अक्टूबर को सूचना मिली थी कि प्रतापगढ़ में विद्युत कनेक्शन के लिए काम आने वाले सामान में स्टोर और सब डिवीजन स्तर पर अनियमितताएं की जा रही हैं। सूचना को गंभीरता से लेते हुए प्रबंध निदेशक भाटी ने अधीक्षण अभियंता मुकेश बाल्दी को जांच के आदेश दिए थे।

ऐसे करते फर्जीवाड़ा
विद्युत वितरण निगम की जांच में पता चला है 137 सब स्टेशन से भरा ट्रक सप्लाई देने वाली फर्म शान्वी प्लास्टिक प्रोडक्ट जयपुर से चला लेकिन स्टोर में कोई एंट्री नहीं मिली। यहां तैनात सहायक भंडार नियंत्रक पीसी बुंदेला ने बताया कि ट्रक सीधे ही दलोट और अरनोद उपखंडों के सहायक अभियंता कार्यालयों में खाली करवा लिया गया। इनमें 50 सेट अरनोद व 87 सेट दलोट में उतारना बता दिए।

जांच में हुआ खुलासा
जांच दल ने मौके पर जाकर सत्यापन किया तो दोनों ही जगह ये सामान नही मिले। दलोट में दूसरी फर्म के कुछ सेट मिले, लेकिन शान्वी प्लास्टिक से प्लाई किए गए सामान नहीं थे। जिम्मेदार सहायक अभियंताओं एवं कर्मचारियों ने बहाना बनाया कि सेट फील्ड में अलॉट कर दिए गए हैं। लेकिन, वे जांचकर्ताओं को संतुष्ट नहीं कर सके। जब दबाव पड़ा तो सहायक नियंत्रक भंडार बुंदेला, कार्यवाहक सहायक अभियंता अरनोद नरेंद्र सिंह व कार्यवाहक सहायक अभियंता दलोट रविशंकर ने 25 अक्टूबर को फर्म से सेट मिलने को बहाना बनाया।

पूरे इलाके में नए सिरे से होगा सत्यापन
प्रबंध निदेशक भाटी ने सहायक भंडार नियंत्रक पीसी बुंदेला, कार्यवाहक सहायक अभियंता नरेंद्र सिंह, कार्यवाहक सहायक अभियंता रविशंकर, दलोट स्टोर इंचार्ज दुर्गा लाल नागर, तकनीकी सहायक प्रतापगढ़ अभय सिंह राव, तकनीकी सहायक अरनोद मुकेश कसाना को निलंबित कर दिया। इस मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए निगम का विशेष जांच दल यह देखेगा कि इस तरह का फर्जीवाड़ा कबसे चल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेठी में दलित प्रधान के पति को जिंदा जलाया, सांसद स्मृति के दखल के बाद एक गिरफ्तार - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें