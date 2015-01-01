पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट:गति बढाने के साथ समय पर गुणवत्ता के साथ पूरे हो निर्माण कार्य

अजमेर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के कार्यों का निरीक्षण करते जिला कलक्टर
  • जिला कलक्टर ने किया निरीक्षण, दिए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश

अजमेर जिला कलक्टर व अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी प्रकाश राज पुरोहित ने स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत चल रहे कार्यो का बुधवार को निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने सभी स्थानों पर चल रहे विभिन्न निर्माण कार्यों की गति बढाने के साथ समय पर गुणवत्ता के साथ पूरे करने के निर्देश दिए। पुरोहित सबसे पहले एलीवेटेड रोड पहुंचे। इसके बाद लेक फ्रंट आनासागर, बर्ड पार्क, अरबन हाट, पटेल मैदान में चल रहे कार्यो का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान नगर निगम आयुक्त व अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के अतिरिक्त मुख्य कार्यकारी डॉ. खुशाल यादव और स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट से जुडे अधिकारी व कर्मचारी भी साथ थे।

सम्मानित करते जिला कलक्टर
सम्मानित करते जिला कलक्टर

इसके बाद राजपुरोहित कलेक्टेट पहुचे और स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट से जुड़े अधिकारियों की बैठक ली, इसमें उन्होंने कार्यो की प्रगति रिपोर्ट जानी। साथ ही प्रोजेक्ट के तहत चल रहे विभिन्न कार्यों पर अच्छा कार्य करने वाले अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को प्रोत्साहन करने के लिए सम्मानित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअब एक्टिव केस 5 लाख से कम; पिछली बार 7 दिन में एक लाख मरीज कम हुए थे, इस बार 12 दिन लगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें