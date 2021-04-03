पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:नगर निगम चुनाव में हारे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों ने जयपुर जाकर पायलट काे सुनाया दुखड़ा

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • स्थानीय नेताओं पर लगाए उदासीनता बरतने और बागियों काे सहयोग करने के आराेप

नगर निगम चुनाव में शिकस्त झेलने वाले कांग्रेसी प्रत्याशी अब प्रदेश के नेताओं से मिलकर अपना दुखड़ा सुना रहे हैं। करीब 27 कांग्रेसियों का एक दल गु़रुवार काे जयपुर पहुंचा और पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट से मुलाकात कर स्थानीय कांग्रेस नेताओं की लिखित में शिकायत दी।

सीएम अशाेक गहलोत और कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा से कांग्रेसी प्रत्याशियों की मुलाकात नहीं हाे पाई अलबत्ता उनके ऑफिस में शिकायत का पुलिंदा साैंप आए हैं। बुधवार काे चुनाव में हारे कांग्रेसी पार्षद प्रत्याशियों ने इंडोर स्टेडियम में मीटिंग की थी जिसमें स्थानीय कांग्रेसी नेताओं की उदासीनता और बागियों काे मदद करने का आरोप लगाते हुए यह तय किया था कि पूरे घटनाक्रम से कांग्रेस आलाकमान काे अवगत कराएंगे।

सुबह करीब 11 बजे कांग्रेसी जयपुर में गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा के सरकारी आवास पर पहुंचे ताे पता चला कि डोटासरा सीकर हैं। इसके बाद पूर्व पार्षद विजय नागाैरा ने डोटासरा से फाेन पर बात की और उनके ऑफिस में अपनी शिकायतों का पुलिंदा साैंप दिया। अब 6 फरवरी काे उनकी डोटासरा से मुलाकात हाेगी।

भाटी-रलावता को बुलाकर पायलट करेंगे बातचीत
सचिन पायलट से उनके निवास पर मुलाकात कर दल ने हेमंत भाटी और महेंद्र सिंह रलावता की उदासीनता काे लेकर शिकायत दी। पायलट ने कहा कि कांग्रेस में जातिवाद की जगह नहीं है। नागाैरा ने बताया कि पायलट ने भाटी और रलावता काे बुलाकर इस बाबत बात करने का आश्वासन दिया है और कहा कि सभी लाेग संयम बरतें। पार्षद प्रत्याशी इसके बाद सीएम अशाेक गहलोत से मिलने गए लेकिन मुलाकात नहीं हाे पाई। सीएम के ओएसडी देवाराम सैनी काे ज्ञापन सौंपकर आएं हैं।

जयपुर गए हारे प्रत्याशियों में धर्मेंद्र नागवाल, अबरार अहमद, विजय नागाैरा, नीता केन, राखी टोनी, राजीव सिंह कच्छावा, शैलेश गुप्ता, राजेश कुमार बोयत, हेमंत जसोरिया, राजेश कुमार गाेडीवाल, मंजू सोनी, प्रेम कंवर जोधा, कमलेश खींची, रेखा पिंगोलिया, सोनिया गुर्जर, अजय गुर्जर, अरुणा कच्छावा, मुबारक अली, भावना चौहान, भूपेंद्र चौहान, रवि शर्मा आदि शामिल थे।

यह है हारे प्रत्याशियों की प्रमुख पीड़ा

  • कांग्रेस ने उन्हें टिकट दिया ताे इससे नाराज नेताओं ने उनके सामने बागी उतार दिए अाैर भाजपा व निर्दलीयों का समर्थन किया।
  • दाेनाें विधानसभा क्षेत्र से प्रमुख कांग्रेस नेता चुनाव प्रचार के लिए वार्डों में नहीं अाए न ही किसी तरह का सहयोग किया। इस तरह सीधे ताैर पर कांग्रेस काे नुकसान पंहुचाया।
