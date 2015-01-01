पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना:कोरोना के वर्तमान हालात के लिए कांग्रेस सरकार जिम्मेदार, नहीं किए माकूल इंतजाम

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पत्रकारों से बात करते भाजपा के देहात जिलाध्यक्ष व अन्य।
  • भाजपा के देहात जिलाध्यक्ष देवीशंकर भूतडा ने कहा ​प्रदेश में चिकित्सा व्यवस्था चौपट, मरीज परेशान

भाजपा के देहात जिलाध्यक्ष देवीशंकर भूतडा ने कहा कि जिस समय कोरोना अपने चरम पर था उस समय कांग्रेस की पूरी सरकार होटलो की बाडाबंदी में बंद हो गई थी। उस समय कोरोना ने अपने पैर जमा लिए। यदि उस समय कांग्रेस सरकार माकूल इंतजाम करती तो आज राजस्थान में कर्फ्यू लगाने के हालात नहीं बनते। प्रदेश में स्वास्थ्य अव्यवस्थाओं के कारण कोरोना मरीजो की रिकॉर्ड बढोतरी हो रही।

अजमेर में पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए भूतडा ने कहा कि जिले के अस्पतालो में ऑक्सीजन सिलेण्डरो, बेड व वेंटिलेटरो की उचित व्यवस्था नही हैं, जबकि केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से बेहतर मेडिकल सुविधाओं के लिए वित्तीय सहायता एवं वेंटिलेटर समय-समय पर उपलब्ध करवाए जा रहे हैं। प्रदेश के साथ-साथ अजमेर जिले की चिकित्सा व्यवस्था चौपट हो चुकी हैं। सरकारी अस्पतालों में मरीजों को ईलाज नहीं मिल पा रहा हैं, जिसके चलते जनता को निजी अस्पतालों में जाने के लिए मजबूर होना पड रहा हैं। भूतडा ने चुनाव में कांग्रेस पर सरकारी मशीनरी का दुरुपयोग करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि चुनाव में भी भाजपा मजबूत स्थिति में है।

पूर्व ससंदीय सचिव व पुष्कर विधायक सुरेशसिंह रावत ने कहा कि किसानो के कर्जे व बिल माफ करने का झांसा देकर किसानो से आजतक बिजली के बिल वसुले जा रहे हैं। किसानो को पर्याप्त मात्रा में बिजली नही दी जा रही। उल्टी सीधी वीसीआर भरकर बिजली विभाग के जरिये खुली लूट मचा रखी हैं। कांग्रेस की सरकार पिछले 2 सालों में हर मौर्चे पर विफल साबित रही। इस दौरान पंचायती राज चुनाव प्रभारी जीतमल प्रजापत व भाजपा मीडिया प्रभारी मोहित जैन मौजूद रहें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंटेनमेंट जोन्स में सख्ती पर जोर, राज्य अपनी मर्जी से नाइट कर्फ्यू तो लगा सकेंगे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें