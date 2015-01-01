पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस बार कांग्रेस को भी झटका:पलाड़ा के जिला प्रमुख बनने पर खुश हुए कांग्रेसी अपने ही उप जिला प्रमुख प्रत्याशी की करारी हार पर ‘निशब्द’

अजमेर23 मिनट पहले
  • जिला प्रमुख के बाद अब उप जिला प्रमुख के पद पर भी बागी का कब्जा

(पंकज यादव)
जिला परिषद के लिए जिला प्रमुख और उप जिला प्रमुख पद के चुनाव ने भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों की कथनी व करनी को एक्सपोज कर दिया और दोनों ही राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं को पूरे घटनाक्रम में मुंह की खानी पड़ी। दोनों राजनीतिक दलों की रीति नीति और नियम कायदों पर व्यक्तिगत राजनीति हावी हो गई। इसका नतीजा यह हुआ कि जिला प्रमुख पद और उप जिला प्रमुख दोनों ही पद पर बागियों का कब्जा हो गया।

जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में भाजपा के बागी को समर्थन देेकर अपनी कूटनीतिक जीत पर गुरुवार को जश्न बना रहे कांग्रेसियों के पास शुक्रवार को उप जिला प्रमुख पद के लिए उनकी प्रत्याशी पांची देवी को मात्र दो वोट मिलने पर प्रतिक्रियास्वरूप दो शब्द तक बोलते नहीं बना। वहीं भाजपा ने भी इस पूरे घटनाक्रम में जिस तरह जीती हुई बाजी गंवा दी, उससे प्रदेश स्तर तक के नेताओं के राजनीतिक कौशल की कलई खुल गई। जिला परिषद में लगातार चौथी बार बोर्ड बनाने के लिए भाजपा के पास 32 में से 21 सदस्याें का बहुमत था और यह तय था कि भाजपा ही जिला परिषद में काबिज होगी, लेकिन उनके शीर्ष नेताओं ने किस फीड बैक के आधार पर जिला प्रमुख का प्रत्याशी महेंद्र सिंह मझेवला को बनाया यह किसी के भी समझ में नहीं आया।

जब चुनाव में दो-दो पूर्व जिला प्रमुख और पूर्व विधायक का अनुभव प्राप्त जिला परिषद सदस्य थे तो उनको दरकिनार करना किस समझदारी का हिस्सा था, यह भाजपा का प्रदेश नेतृत्व ही जानता है। भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने शायद अति आत्मविश्वास में मझेवला को यह सोचकर प्रत्याशी बना दिया कि उनके पास 32 मेें से 21 सदस्य है और बगावत होती भी है तो कांग्रेस के सदस्य मिलकर भी जिला प्रमुख नहीं बनवा पाएंगे। लेकिन हुआ इसके ठीक विपरीत। बगावत हुई और कांग्रेस ने बगावत करने वालों को समर्थन भी किया लेकिन भाजपा के ही 11 सदस्य टूट जाएंगे, ऐसा भाजपा नेताओं को अंदाजा नहीं था।

24 घंटे में ही दोनों पार्टियों को बागियों की रणनीति ने जमीन दिखाई

शहर कांग्रेस के निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष विजय जैन सहित पूर्व विधायक डॉ श्रीगोपाल बाहेती ने इसे कांग्रेस की जीत बताते हुए भाजपा के रणनीतिकारों पर जमकर व्यंग्य कसे। लेकिन अगले दिन यानी शुक्रवार को बाजी फिर पलट गई। उप जिला प्रमुख पद के लिए चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने पूरे आत्मविश्वास के साथ पांची देवी को प्रत्याशी बनाया। श्रीलाल जिन्होंने जिला प्रमुख का पर्चा पलाड़ा के समर्थन में वापस लिया था, वे बागी हो गए। श्रीलाल ने भी निर्दलीय के तौर पर पर्चा भर दिया। इधर भाजपा ने पहले आत्मविश्वास में जो कदम उठाया और नुकसान पाया उसका बदला चुकाने के लिए यह तय किया कि उप जिला प्रमुख के लिए किसी भी प्रत्याशी को खड़ा नहीं करेंगे और वैसे भाजपा किसी को खड़ा करती तो किसे, क्योंकि एक दिन पहले ही 11 लोगों ने क्रास वोटिंग की थी।

कांग्रेसी बोले-आज तो बख्श दो, कुछ कहने की स्थिति में नहीं ...
जब भाजपा के सिंबल पर जीते हंगामी लाल मेवाड़ा ने बतौर निर्दलीय पर्चा भर दिया। मैदान में न तो भाजपा और न ही कांग्रेस के कोई नेता दिखे। नतीजा आया तो कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पांची देवी को मात्र दो वोट मिले, वहीं बगावत करने वाले श्रीलाल को आठ वोट मिले। भाजपा का मुखौटा लगा निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ने वाले हंगामी लाल 13 वोट लेकर उप जिला प्रमुख बन गए। जिला प्रमुख भाजपा की बागी सुशील कंवर पलाड़ा और उप जिला प्रमुख खुद को भाजपाई बताते रहे, लेकिन चुनाव लड़े निर्दलीय की हैसियत से। पलाड़ा और मेवाड़ा दोनों को चुनाव चिह्न अलमारी आवंटित हुआ था। यह अलमारी भाजपा और कांग्रेस पर भारी पड़ गई। इस हार पर जब शुक्रवार को कांग्रेसी नेताओं का पक्ष जानना चाहा तो उनके मुंह से यही निकला आज तो हमें बख्श दो, कुछ कहने की स्थिति में नहीं हैं।

