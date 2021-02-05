पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दरगाह का 809 वां उर्स:कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी व पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की चादर 18 को पेश होगी

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नई दिल्ली में कांग्रेस अल्पसंख्यक विभाग के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नदीम जावेद आदि को चादर सौंपते राहुल गांधी - Dainik Bhaskar
नई दिल्ली में कांग्रेस अल्पसंख्यक विभाग के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नदीम जावेद आदि को चादर सौंपते राहुल गांधी
  • मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत की चादर कल पेश होगी

सूफी संत हजरत ख़्वाजा हसन चिश्ती के 809 वें उर्स के मौके पर कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी व राहुल गांधी की चादर 18 फरवरी को पेश की जाएगी। चादर राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, सचिन पायलट के नेतृत्व में दरगाह शरीफ में 18 फरवरी को पेश की जाएगी। सोनिया गांधी का जायरीन के नाम नाम भेजा संदेश सुनाया जाएगा।

अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी व पार्टी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की ओर से चादर राहुल गांधी ने मंगलवार को नई दिल्ली में कांग्रेस अल्पसंख्यक विभाग के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नदीम जावेद आदि को सौंपी। कांग्रेस अल्पसंख्यक विभाग देहात के अध्यक्ष हाजी महमूद खान ने बताया कि उर्स पर चादर पेश करने के लिए अल्पसंख्यक विभाग के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नदीम जावेद, दिल्ली के पूर्व मंत्री हारून यूसुफ , राजस्थान प्रभारी शमीम अल्वी, जावेद मिर्जा, विवेक बंसल , इमरान किदवई, जुबेर खान, अश्क अली , राजीव शुक्ला, मनीष चतरा आदि को दिल्ली में यह चादर सौंपी गई है।

सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने जयपुर में सौंपी चादर
सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने जयपुर में सौंपी चादर

सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने जयपुर में सौंपी चादर, कल पेश होगी
सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने जयपुर में अपने निवास से मंगलवार को डॉ. खानू खान बुधवाली, चिकित्सा मंत्री डॉ रघु शर्मा, विधायक रफीक खान और कांग्रेसी प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष नसीम अख्तर इंसाफ को यह चादर सौंपी गई। अल्पसंख्यक विभाग के देहात अध्यक्ष हाजी महमूद खान ने बताया कि राजस्थान वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष डाॅ खानू खान बुधवाली चादर लेकर यहां पहुंचेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिथुन चक्रवर्ती से मिलने पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, TMC ने 2014 में बनाया था राज्यसभा सांसद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें