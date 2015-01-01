पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Ajmer
  Constable Recruitment Exam Begins Between Tight Security And Carena Guideline, More Than Thousand Soldiers Deployed At Centers

67 हजार अभ्यर्थी हुए शामिल:कड़ी सुरक्षा और काेराेना गाइडलाइन के बीच कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा शुरू, केंद्रों पर हजार से ज्यादा जवान तैनात

अजमेर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में आए अभ्यर्थियों की जांच करते जवान।

राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा-2020 शुक्रवार से कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्थाओं के बीच शुरू हाे गई। अजमेर के 23 परीक्षा केन्द्राें पर 67 हजार अभ्यर्थी शामिल हाेने हैं। तीन दिवसीय परीक्षा के दाैरान शुक्रवार काे पहले दिन किसी भी परीक्षा केन्द्र से गड़बड़ी या अव्यवस्था की शिकायत नहीं मिली है। एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप सहित पुलिस के आला अधिकारियाें ने शुक्रवार सुबह सात बजे से शाम तक परीक्षा केन्द्राें का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया है।

रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड और परीक्षा केन्द्राें के आसपास भीड़ काे नियंत्रित करने के साथ ही काेराेना गाइड लाइन की पालना के लिए एक हजार से ज्यादा पुलिस जवान, आरएसी जवान और महिला कांस्टेबल तैनात किए गए। इस बार पुलिस प्रशासन सीआरपीएफ और रेलवे की भर्ती परीक्षाओं के पिछले अनुभव के मद्देनजर एहतियात बरत रहा है। शुक्रवार काे परीक्षा के पहले दिन अजमेर में परीक्षार्थी और इनके परिजन करीब 15 हजार से ज्यादा लाेग विभिन्न शहराें से आए थे।

अनुमान है कि शनिवार वह रविवार काे भी अभ्यर्थियाें और इनके साथ आने वाले परिजनाें की बड़ी संख्या शहर में रहेगी। इसके मद्देनजर पुलिस प्रशासन ने परिवहन, ट्रैफिक और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए विशेष इंतजाम किए है। परीक्षा के दाैरान इंटरनेट सेवाएं जारी रहीं। एसपी के अनुसार जरूरत पड़ने पर इंटरनेट सेवा बंद की जा सकती है।

काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना: परीक्षा केन्द्राें में परीक्षार्थियाें काे काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना कराई जा रही है। इसके तहत सेनेटाइजर, मास्क और अन्य सुविधाएं सुनिश्चित की गई है। जयपुर निवासी परीक्षार्थी दिव्यांश ने बताया कि परीक्षा केन्द्र जीसीए में काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव के पर्याप्त साधन मुहैया कराए गए थे। साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग से परीक्षार्थियाें काे बैठाया गया था। इसी तरह सावित्री कालेज में परीक्षा देकर बाहर निकली जयपुर निवासी ज्याेति का कहना है कि केन्द्र में पर्याप्त सुविधा थी, उन्हें काेई परेशानी नहीं हुई।

परीक्षार्थी ध्यान दें

  • परीक्षा केन्द्र पर दाे घंटे पहले पहुंचें, परीक्षा के आधे घंटे पहले प्रवेश बंद।
  • नाे मास्क, नाे एग्जाम।
  • फोटोयुक्त पहचान पत्र हाेंगे मान्य
  • आधी आस्तीन के कपड़े जरूरी, अंगूठे भी साफ हाेने चाहिए।
  • इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण व अन्य सामान की नहीं है अनुमति।
